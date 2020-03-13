KERSEY — Many go to college right out of high school and obtain a four-year degree. But, while there is no right way or wrong way to go about it, there are plenty of jobs in the area that do not require a college diploma.
Pam Streich, Director of Strategic Planning and Project Management for Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania, said there are number of job openings in the six counties served by her organization.
“The biggest number of openings are typically jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree,” Streich said. “Some do — some don’t.”
Streich said a greater number of companies are undertaking registered apprenticeships, and there are still traditional and non-traditional apprenticeship programs for those wanting to learn a particular skill.
For the largest numbers of openings per year, Streich said truck drivers are the most sought after. Laborers are second, followed by nursing assistants, maintenance and repair workers, as well as registered nurses.
Other sought-after jobs include machinists and home health aides.
“There’s a lot of training providers in our area,” Streich said. “But some of those, nursing assistance for example, you can get your certification while you’re working at a nursing home. So (the type of training needed) varies.”
Streich encouraged those job seekers to contact the local PA CareerLink center “to learn about the opportunities.”
“We keep an eligible training provider list of all the programs in the area that they can connect them to,” Streich said. “There’s also the opportunity for funding assistance for some of the tuition for some (training). The CareerLink also works with employers and matches job seekers to employers. Then they do on-the-job training.”
One of the job fields that has steadily increased over the past few years, Streich said, are machinists. Manufacturing jobs are also on the rise.
“There’s always been opportunity for a job in manufacturing in our region, naturally,” Streich said. “But the demand for machinists have really increased over the years. Our top two industries are manufacturing and healthcare ... They almost employ the same number in our six counties.”
Streich noted that an advantage for those looking for new jobs through Workforce Solutions or CareerLink is that they will see jobs and industries for which they will not have to pick up and move.
“The state maintains a high-priority occupational list for us,” Streich said. “We will not put funding into an occupation that is not a high-priority in our six counties. Everything on our list is specific to these six counties.”