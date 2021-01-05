HOUTZDALE — Michael Kephart has been involved in sports from a very young age.
He played a handful of sports early in his youth, including basketball, soccer and wrestling, but focused on baseball and football as he got older.
The son of Scott and Michelle Kephart, Michael has played baseball and football at the varsity level at Moshannon Valley since he was a freshman, and will have a total of eight letters by the time he graduates.
In addition to high school baseball, Kephart has played for a plethora of sandlot and travel teams, including VFW Teener League, Philipsburg Blue Sox Legion Baseball, Spike Island Pirates Federation Baseball and the Flood City Elite.
It should be no surprise that Kephart says baseball is his favorite sport.
“Baseball is definitely my favorite,” he said. “Growing up I was always at the ball field. My dad was a coach for Little and Teener League, so if I wasn’t practicing or playing, I was taking care of the field, mowing the grass or dragging the field.”
Spending all that time with his father at the ball field helped Kephart to realize how much his parents did for him growing up.
“My dad is my role model,” Kephart said. “He has always been there for me, spending countless hours at the baseball field helping me to be the best I can be, and never missing a game.
“Not only do I need to be dedicated to playing, but my parents had a big commitment in helping me. I remember last year leaving a Juniata Valley football game and driving six hours to Virginia for me to be there to play a 10 a.m. baseball game for my travel team.”
His parents spent a lot of time following him and his older sister Cheyenne, a member of the Mo Valley Class of 2016, around to watch and support them.
“She was a cheerleader and majorette. Since we are five years apart, we joke about the time my parents have spent sitting in the bleachers at the football field,” Kephart said.
With family being so important to Kephart, he says his senior football season was difficult at times because of the COVID protocols that made it not possible for some of his loved ones to attend certain games.
“The hardest part of about playing sports during the pandemic was the reduced crowd size,” Kephart said. “At first, I didn’t think much of it, until you go home the night before the game and must tell your family you don’t have enough tickets for everyone to attend. I’m hoping these restrictions will be removed before next season, and the Class of 2022 seniors can enjoy the fans again.”
Playing sports has done a lot for Kephart, from appeasing his thrill seeker side to teaching him about life.
“I like playing sports for the thrill,” he said. “No two games are alike, and it has given me the opportunity to meet new people from all around. Playing sports has also taught me some life lessons, and Babe Ruth said it the best, ‘It’s hard to beat a person that never gives up.’
That mantra likely helped Kephart this fall as he recovered from a late summer accident and went on to have a perfect season kicking extra points.
“My greatest accomplishment in football would be never missing a PAT this year,” he said. “I missed a few games at the beginning of the season due to a broken ankle from a four-wheeler accident and wasn’t sure if I would be able to kick again, but it all worked out.”
Kephart also has a favorite baseball moment when he smacked a walk-off single against a rival to help the Knights go on to win a league title.
“My greatest moment in my baseball career, so far, would have been the 2019 game against Glendale,” Kephart said. “We were tied and in the eighth inning, we had a player on third and I hit a single for the win. That was also the year Mo Valley was the Moshannon Valley League champs.”
In addition to being an athlete, Kephart is an avid outdoorsman.
“There is nothing better than being outdoors,” he said. “Hunting is one of my favorite hobbies. Archery, rifle or muzzleloader season you’ll see me in the woods. Last year I shot a bear in rifle season and this year I shot a 320-pound bear in archery season.”
Kephart also enjoys side by side/four-wheeler riding, hanging out with his friends and taking road trips to Taco Bell for Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blasts. He says an occasional game of golf is also fun.
After graduation, Kephart plans to join the IBEW Local 126 and work his way up to become a journeyman lineman.