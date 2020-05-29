Kenny Pickett is home in Oakhurst, N.J., fishing with his dad, walking the dog, working out in a buddy’s garage and binge watching “Game of Thrones” and “The Office.”
He’s doing all the things he probably wouldn’t be doing in late spring, if not for covid-19 and the global pandemic it has spawned.
Yet, sometime in late summer, his third season as Pitt’s starting quarterback is scheduled to begin.
While relaxing at home, Pickett spent 30 minutes Thursday night on the Pitt athletic department’s Instagram page, talking about his upcoming senior year.
He was asked by host Josh Rowntree if he has circled any game on Pitt’s 2020 schedule.
Perhaps Notre Dame back at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015?
A fourth game against Miami after losing the past two?
Pitt’s first visit to Tallahassee, Fla., since 1982 to play Florida State?
None of those stand out at the moment, and Pickett’s answer spoke loudly about what he and his teammates are feeling in this time of forced shutdown.
“I just hope we get to the first one,” he said of the Miami (Ohio) game Sept. 5. “I got the first one circled, and we’ll take care of the rest later.”
Pickett will be the fourth Pitt quarterback this century to earn the starting job in three consecutive seasons, following Tyler Palko, Bill Stull and Tino Sunseri. Only Stull, who sustained a season-ending injury in the opening game of his first season, had a winning record in his third (2009).
But there are lofty expectations for the 2020 Panthers, with 15 players returning who started in Pitt’s 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.
“Experience is a really big piece going into a year like this with how crazy it’s been,” Pickett said. “When you have veteran guys who know how to handle their business on their own, that’s a really big deal.”
Another plus is Pickett’s second season of exposure to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s system. Pickett has spent much of his time at home, studying video from 2019.
“When you see yourself doing it and see the good things you did and the bad things you did, it’s a lot easier to correct it and move on,” he said. “I’m looking forward to making a huge jump this year.”
Pickett’s throwing numbers improved late last season. He reached the 300-yard mark three times in the final four games, only twice in his first eight. He missed the Delaware game with an injury.
“We figured out what the offense was like and how we’re going to operate,” he said. “Now that we all have that feeling and we know what it’s supposed to look like, I think Year 2 we should take that jump, be more explosive, get it in the end zone, put up more points.
“That’s all going to start whenever we get back and get a shot at working at this thing.”
Even if he merely matches what he did last season, Pickett has a chance to move into second place — climbing above Dan Marino — on Pitt’s all-time passing yardage list.
He is seventh now with 5,576 and needs 3,022 to pass Marino. Pickett threw for 3,098 last season.
But Pickett is not focusing on those numbers. Points win games, and he wants more of them.
Pitt only reached the 30s four times in 13 games. In today’s college football that’s unacceptable.
“We have to take more shots in the end zone when we get down there,” he said. “Give guys like (senior wide receiver) Taysir Mack a chance to go make a play on the ball.
“Now, we have Lucas Krull, another mismatch in the red zone,” he said of the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end, a graduate transfer from Florida. “So, that helps, another big body we can split out and do different things with.”
Meanwhile, Pickett waits for the phone call that will signal a safe return to campus, hopefully in June.
“Just waiting to get the OK,” he said.