For months, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on whether there will be a college football season or what mutated form it may take if there is one. On Friday, though, Pitt took a notable step toward normalcy.
The university’s athletic department announced it will be welcoming football players back to campus on June 8 for what was described as “a phased return to voluntary offseason activities.”
The move comes with several precautionary measures. Upon their return, each player will undergo a period of quarantine and those who are medically cleared will be allowed to take part in workout sessions overseen by Pitt’s strength and conditioning staff. Those workouts will be limited to 10 players at a time.
Each phase of the Panthers’ reopening plan comes with protocols the university outlined.
*A testing protocol developed with input from infectious disease experts and other medical professionals.
*Significantly enhanced” cleaning protocols for all athletic facilities.
*A mandatory daily screening questionnaire and temperature check for players, as well as staff.
*Utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure and the potential spread of the virus.
*Social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts.
*Contact tracing course completion by all athletics training staff members.
*Substantial education” for all coaches and athletes on Pitt’s safety protocols, as well as their responsibility in maintaining them
In its announcement, Pitt noted that its offseason training model was formed with guidance from university health experts, along with various health agencies locally, nationally and internationally.
“Preparation for the safe return of our student-athletes, beginning with football on June 8, has been a comprehensive team effort,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Our athletic department has worked diligently with University leadership and medical experts using one guiding principle: the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. Our current climate dictates that we stay vigilant and flexible in response to fluid circumstances. However, thanks to the efforts of many outstanding medical professionals, we are confident in our campus return plan.”
The university added that it will use a “staggered and phased” return to offseason activities for all of its 19 programs, though the return times for those other teams will be announced at a later date. The Panthers’ football offseason model is set to conclude with an August training camp. The school’s football team hasn’t had an official team workout since March 6, its third of a scheduled 15 spring practices, the rest of which were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Pitt’s announcement comes about one week after the NCAA Division I council voted to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players on June 1.
The Panthers join a handful of ACC football programs that have already determined return dates for their players for those workouts, joining Clemson, Louisville and North Carolina, the first two of which will also start welcoming back players on June 8. That date also aligns exactly with a number of other programs outside of the ACC, including Ohio State, Iowa and all but two SEC schools.
“Our football program is incredibly fortunate to have world-class medical experts and resources at our immediate disposal,” Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “We are taking their guidance and advice every step of the way for every activity we’ll engage in this offseason and beyond.”