Taking a brief break from his offseason workouts, Paris Ford agreed Thursday to do a video interview with the ACC Network.
Pitt’s junior safety enjoyed the conversation with the morning team of Mark Packer and Wes Durham — even inviting the duo to enjoy the chicken and waffles with him at C&D’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant in Hazelwood owned by his aunt and uncle — but Ford made sure he could get right back to work.
“I got my spikes right next to me,” he said.
Ford said he didn’t want to say too much about Pitt’s lofty expectations this season, but he did remark, “I know this year will be a heckuva year for our defense (which returns 12 players who filled prominent roles in previous seasons).
“This year we have all the pieces to the puzzle back. We have to take it one game at a time, whether we’re playing against Alabama or North Carolina. We have to unite as a team and keep bonding and building the chemistry.
“I feel like … this can be a historic season for the Panthers.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced Pitt to cancel 12 of its 15 scheduled spring practices and kept teammates apart for the better part of three months. But Ford, who returned to Pitt when he was sure to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft, said the inactivity can be overcome.
He said the pandemic “messed up the world. It knocked off timing.”
“But I would say I didn’t lose a step. I know that for sure. I’ve still been working out, training hard, eating right. Lifetime doesn’t wait on no one. You have to get up and get it each and every day.”
The NCAA changed its offseason conditioning rules this year in response to the pandemic, allowing teams to hold required workouts in July in advance of normal training camp in August. Schools, including Pitt, that open the season Sept. 5 can start those workouts July 13.
Not soon enough, Ford said.
“We can’t wait to keep playing with each other and getting better and also learning from one another,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back with my brothers.”
While preparing for the season, Ford said he has not been blind to the more active voice college athletes are using in joining the protests against social injustice.
“It’s been crazy, these last couple months,” Ford said. “I’ve definitely been praying a lot.
“I can say, honestly, it’s been going on for a while. We all have to unite as one for this problem to get solved. It’s not a white/black thing or a green and yellow thing. It’s an all-as-one-unite type of thing.
“If we do that, the world can be a much (more) peaceful place.”
Ford was one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the ACC last season, and he was ejected from the Duke game last season for what officials called an illegal hit. Ford was clearly angered by the call, and TV cameras captured his disgust as he was walked from the field.
The NCAA made a slight adjustment to the rule this season, allowing the ejected player to remain on the sideline, limiting his embarrassment.
“I’m glad they changed that rule,” Ford said. “I feel like that was overdoing it by kicking the guy (off the field).”
Ford also issued a warning to opposing pass catchers.
“If you know me, you know my intention is never to hurt someone,” he said. “I’m always trying to hype up my teammates, as you see me doing.
“I’m an emotional type of guy when I play football. This is an emotional game. I just know one speed and one speed only. I’ll never intentionally try to hurt someone, but if you cross the middle there’s definitely a price you have to pay. You always should have your head on a swivel.”
During the interview, Packer called Pitt’s uniform combinations “the sweetest in the ACC.” Ford said his favorite is the white jerseys/yellow pants/yellow helmets.
But he added, “It really doesn’t matter because I’m not a fancy type of player. Whatever we’re going out there to wear, that’s what we’re going to go kick some butt in.”