Pitt junior defensive end Rashad Weaver, who led the team in sacks last year, suffered an ACL tear of his right knee in practice Thursday and is lost for the season.
“This is one of those ones (injuries) that makes you sick to your stomach as a coach,” coach Pat Narduzzi said Friday morning.
Weaver started all 14 games last season, recording 6 1/2 sacks.
He also led the team in tackles for loss (14) and fumble recoveries (three). He played as a a freshman in 2017, finishing with three sacks in 12 games (five starts).
“Something you never want to see happen,” Narduzzi said. “We’re going to miss Rashad dearly and I feel bad for him. It’s not easy to sit with the doctor and hear that news come out and then go break it to him. One of the ugliest days you can have.
“Each day is there for you, but it’s not a given. You might have one play and it might be your last.”
Narduzzi said the injury occurred during in an inside drill in what is known as the thud period (no tackling to the ground).
“It was the very last play of inside drill. It was a pass, which inside drills 99 percent of the time is a run,” the coach said. “I bet we’ve thrown six passes (during inside drill).
“Play-action pass and he’s coming off a block and the tight end is trying to run a route, block and then go. He just kind of threw him and as he came off of it planted his foot. It’s not like someone rolled up into him.”
Weaver, who had stated a goal this season to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year, walked out to practice Friday morning, holding a practice script with the intent to help the coaches.
“You’ll see him on the sidelines with headphones on. He should be a coach someday,” Narduzzi said.
He will be replaced in the starting lineup in the short term by sophomore Deslin Alexandre, who had five tackles in 13 games last season. Redshirt freshmen John Morgan, Kaymar Mimes and Habakkuk Baldonado also will be in the mix.
“We have a lot of guys who have to step up. We’ll put more pressure on those guys to fill Rashad’s shoes,” Narduzzi said.
“Those guys are texting me, ‘Coach, we’re going to play our tails off for Rashad.’ Rashad will be better and we’ll fight to get another year (of eligibility) back.”
This is the second year in a row Pitt lost an important member of the defense. Last season before the Notre Dame game, senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis suffered a knee injury in practice and didn’t play the rest of the year.