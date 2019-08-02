Running backs coach Andre Powell has perhaps the toughest but most important job on Pitt’s staff.
He must replace 1,000-yard rushers Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall.
The price to pay for such production a year later is a young group of running backs with little or no experience.
“I went from having probably the most mature group I’ve ever had to having the least experienced group I ever had,” Powell said.
He said the running backs in his room total 72 career game snaps.
Yet there are highly regarded players in need of on-the-job training.
“I think coming out of spring, it was really (junior) A.J. Davis (as the leader), and (sophomore Todd) Sibley was right on his tail,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.
“Right now, it’s that same thing, but (redshirt freshman) Mychale Salahuddin is healthy right now (after recovering from a knee injury). He’ll be full-go out there. We’ll still limit him and be careful that we don’t overdo it because we don’t want to push him too fast, but he can do anything we want him to do.
“Then, we’re going to find out what (freshmen) Vincent Davis and Daniel Carter and (junior) Kyle Vreen, all those guys, have at that position, as well.”
Over the summer, coaches moved sophomore V’Lique Carter to wide receiver after he played running back in the spring.
“With some of those little motions we do, we’ll be able to get the ball in his hands somehow,” Narduzzi said. “But he’s really electric out in space. If we need him (at running back), he’s got enough reps in spring ball that we could possibly throw him in, but he’s a receiver right now.”