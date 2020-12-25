After six seasons as an original member of Pat Narduzzi’s staff, Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley accepted an offer to become defensive coordinator at Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.
Harley also has been Pitt’s recruiting coordinator since 2017. His departure is the first change in Narduzzi’s staff since the end of the 2018 season.
After playing safety at Ohio State, Harley, 38, began his coaching career in 2010 at Ohio Dominican, spending two years as linebackers, defensive backs and assistant special teams coach.
He initially hooked up with Narduzzi in 2012 as a two-year graduate assistant at Michigan State.
A year later, he was linebackers coach at Florida International before Narduzzi hired him at Pitt in 2015.