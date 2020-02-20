Pitt football and men’s basketball committed Level II coaching violations between August 2015 and March 2018, according to a negotiated resolution between the university and the NCAA.
The violations — which were self-reported by Pitt, leading to a “cooperative investigation” — are in relation to both programs exceeding the number of permissible coaches during practice periods.
These infractions will result in penalties, including three years of probation for the Pitt athletic department and a three-year show-cause issued to former basketball coach Kevin Stallings. Neither Pitt football nor men’s basketball will be subjected to scholarship reductions or postseason restrictions.
“Pitt athletics is steadfastly committed to integrity and NCAA rules compliance,” Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “A reflection of that strong commitment is the fact that, upon discovering these violations, we immediately provided a self-report to the NCAA and began a cooperative and thorough review.
“While disappointed in the violations, I am confident that our already-strong culture of compliance will help each of our programs avoid such situations in the future.”
While minor all things considered, these Level II violations are the first noteworthy infractions during Lyke’s time at Pitt. They’re also Pitt football’s first violations of note since the program was accused of 15 recruiting violations by the NCAA back in May 1993.
As far as football’s timeline, the coaching violations took place between August 2015 and November 2017.
Pat Narduzzi was present at Pitt’s South Side facility when three former quality control members engaged in impermissible coaching activities, which included “occasionally throwing football and holding play cards for the scout teams during practices.” In allowing that, Narduzzi and the program exceeded the permissible number of countable coaches.
Narduzzi also asked a quality control staff member to help out during a segment of practice drills during the fall of 2017, leading to that permissible number of coaches being topped yet again.
Punishment for Narduzzi and Pitt football includes:
• A show-cause order for Narduzzi, withholding him from two days of team practice in August 2020. He also did not participate in one week of off-campus recruiting during the Dec. 1, 2019 through Feb. 1, 2020 contact period.
• A loss of eight hours of countable “athletically related activities,” already incurred in the 2018 season.
• A reduction in the number of football countable coaches by one for four days of practice during the 2019-20 academic year.
• Two quality control staff members must be removed from practice for three days during the 2019-20 academic year.
All told, not that big of a deal. Still, Narduzzi recognized his “missteps” in a statement.
“As head coach of the University of Pittsburgh football program, I am wholeheartedly committed to following NCAA rules and preventing these types of issues from happening again,” the coach said. “I fully recognize my responsibility in what occurred and, equally important, how those missteps will be corrected as we proceed forward.”
The basketball program, meanwhile, will proceed forward with a coach unassociated at the time (Jeff Capel) dealing with the moderate fallout caused by an ineffective former leader (Stallings).
Identified throughout the NCAA’s report not by name but as “the former men’s basketball coach,” Stallings is no longer with Pitt. Stallings — who was fired in March 2018 after posting an embarrassing 0-18 record in ACC play in his second season — did not participate in the processing of this case.
Like Narduzzi, the NCAA determined Stallings failed to “promote an atmosphere for compliance” while committing his infractions.
Between June 2016 and March 2018, Stallings instructed and permitted non-coaching staff members to perform NCAA-defined coaching duties that included instructing during practice, leading film sessions and providing input at halftime of competitions. As a result, the program exceeded the permissible number of countable coaches.
The NCAA’s statement also said Stallings “developed an alert system” to ensure those impermissible staff members wouldn’t be caught on the practice floor coaching the players. In addition, Stallings “ordered the deletion of practice video in an apparent attempt to prevent the administration from confirming violations had occurred,” according to the resolution.
Under Stallings, Pitt also produced personalized recruiting videos for 12 prospective athletes, showing the videos to prospects during their visits to campus, between May 2017 and September 2017.
All that in mind, Stallings was hit with a three-year show-cause. That means Stallings, who is not currently employed as a college coach, “must be suspended from 30% of the first season of his employment” if he’s hired within the next three years.
Dan Cage, Stallings’ former director of basketball operations who is currently not in collegiate athletics, also picked up a three-year show-cause order.
Pitt basketball already served a 17-day reduction in “recruiting person days” during the 2017-18 academic year, but Capel will feel the effects of Stallings’ transgressions a bit, too.
The Panthers will lose one coach at regular practice for 16 total hours during this season.
Plus, the program will lose two hours of in-season practice and one hour of out-of-season work this spring.
Aside from those lingering penalties — as well as $5,000 fines for both programs — the case is shut with Pitt and the NCAA’s joint resolution.
No further discipline is expected for either Pitt football or men’s basketball.