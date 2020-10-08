I went to the well one too many times.
After correctly picking a Pitt game correctly for two weeks in a row, I dared to go for the hat trick, and it cost me in the form of a 1-point loss to NC State.
There are far too many tossups among the high school ranks this week for me to tempt fate with the Panthers again.
So I’ll be leaving them off this week.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Central: The Dragons are averaging 38 points per game in four Mountain League wins. Clearfield has looked just as impressive in a pair of league victories, but I have to wonder how much of an advantage, if any, Central has with two extra games under its belt. And the Dragons also have home field advantage in what may actually be an advantage as COVID restrictions have been relaxed.
THE PICK: CENTRAL 33, CLEARFIELD 31
Curwensville at Brockway: The Golden Tide offense showed signs of life last week after two shutouts, while the Rovers tasted victory for the first time this season. Both teams may be trending up.
THE PICK: BROCKWAY 28, CURWENSVILLE 20
Glendale at Moshannon Valley: It’s been a tough season for both programs to this point, but a win against your biggest rival could be the jumpstart one of these teams needs. The Vikings offense has been a little more consistent this season and that may be the difference.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 27, MO VALLEY 21
Bald Eagle Area at P-O: Both teams have a win over Huntingdon and a loss against Central and each had a week off due to Penns Valley’s quarantine. The Eagles played Tyrone tough last week in a last-minute 15-12 loss, while the Mounties struggled against Clearfield.
THE PICK: BEA 26, P-O 24
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch: Perennial power Bellwood is off to another strong start, sitting at 4-0, while the Warriors have been up-and-down.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD 42, WEST BRANCH 14
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M: This feels like a trap game to me with the Aggies coming off a rough loss to Alabama after playing uninspired against Vanderbilt, while the Gators offense has been off the charts in two wins. I may look back at this game and tell myself, ‘I told you so’ but I’ll go with the favorites.
THE PICK: FLORIDA 34, TEXAS A & M 26
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina: I’m not so sure I believe the Tar Heels are the eighth best team in the nation, but the Hokies have been missing a lot of players and coaches the last two weeks due to COVID quarantines and who knows what they have and who got to practice this week.
THE PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 33, VIRGINIA TECH 27
No. 7 Miami (Fla) at No. 1 Clemson: Is anyone in the ACC going to challenge Clemson any time soon? Is the ACC really even that good outside the Tigers?
THE PICK: CLEMSON 41, MIAMI 24
Last Week: 6-21, 75%
Season: 17-4, 80.95%