When his team loses focus — such as what happened at practice Tuesday — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi knows of an old-school technique that has worked for coaches for years.
“Size 12 and a half,” he said.
He was joking, of course. There’s no proof he even wears a 12 ½.
But he does have a way of taking care of problems tied to players’ focus and concentration. And it’s more analytical than tangible.
“First you need to know why, what,” he said. “As coaches, you kind of know why, 14th day of camp. (Players are saying) ‘Oh, man, feeling sorry. Man, I’m tired today when I wake up.’
“It’s just getting them jump-started to go. It’s our coaches’ job, each individual coach.
“If we’re not getting the focus (in the teach period), it must go from individual to the team period and we have to see it. You don’t sit there and watch every individual period, but you hope the ABC’s (individual teaching) will transfer over to team period and you see the fundamentals.
“We talk about stages of learning. They know what to do. There’s no question. But they can’t do it without concentration.
“They know how to do it, but they have to be focused. I’d say 75 percent of the guys have to have focus.”
Narduzzi called Tuesday “just an OK day, a little disappointed in the focus.”
“I think we had a solid scrimmage (Saturday) and when you look at the focus and the details of what we did (Tuesday), it didn’t match up to Saturday.
“We challenged them (Wednesday morning) to get back and we have to gain a little bit more ground because maybe we lost a step (Tuesday), or at least some guys did.
“We talk about getting 3 percent better every day and that’s really the standard we have our guys go with.”
WRs stepping up
There’s no question that Taysir Mack and Maurice Ffrench are atop the depth chart at wide receiver. But they’ll need help.
Narduzzi said sophomore Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Michael Smith are practicing well.
“(Butler-Jenkins) has had a really good camp,” he said. “He’s a guy who’s going to get a lot of reps and we expect to make a lot of plays this year.
“Michael Smith does a lot of great things, still could catch the ball a little bit better than he is. But he’s got speed, top-end speed, can take the top off coverage.”