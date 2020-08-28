In what could be the first of many moves by the Pittsburgh Pirates before the MLB trade deadline, they dealt center fielder Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox, general manager Ben Cherington announced Friday.
The Pirates will receive international bonus pool slot in return for Dyson, allowing them to spend an additional $243,300 in this year’s international signing period.
The Pirates had praised Dyson for his veteran leadership, especially with the way he tutored shortstop Cole Tucker in his conversion to the outfield this season. Dyson made some profound statement about race relations, with both his words and by taking a knee to protest racial and social injustice during the national anthem on Opening Day at St. Louis.
And Dyson kept things loose with his levity in the clubhouse, and showcased his elite speed on both the basepaths and in the outfield.
But Dyson, who started 15 games and played in 21, didn’t hit his weight — which is saying something for a player generously listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. He batted .157 (8 for 51) with five RBIs and four stolen bases.
The Pirates signed Dyson, 36, to a one-year, $2-million free-agent deal in February as a stopgap in center after they traded Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January for a pair of 19-year-old prospects. They also signed veteran outfielder Guillermo Heredia, who was optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Altoona.
Those free-agent failures have opened the door for more playing time for Tucker.
Dyson was increasingly losing playing time to Tucker and other in-house candidates. The Pirates added another outfielder by claiming Anthony Alford off waivers Thursday from the Toronto Blue Jays, and also have several center field candidates in Altoona, with Jason Martin, Jared Oliva and 2018 first-round pick Travis Swaggerty.
Tucker credited both Dyson and outfielders coach Tarrik Brock with helping his development.
“It’s been a work in progress, and you guys have seen it happen and watched it unfold in front of all you guys,” Tucker said. “It’s been fun. I’m learning something every day, from Dyson, from Tarrik. It’s a lot of newness, that’s for sure.”