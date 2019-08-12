The Pittsburgh Pirates will open the 2020 season March 26 in Tampa against the Rays and then play four more games before April 1 in a schedule released Monday by the team.
The season-opening road trip includes three games against the Rays on March 26, 28 and 29 and three in Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on March 30, 31 and April 1.
The home opener is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. on April 2 at PNC Park against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Pirates will travel to Yankee Stadium to play the New York Yankees on May 5 and 6. It will the Pirates’ first trip to Yankee Stadium since 2014.
The Yankees appear at PNC Park on June 16 and 17.
The home schedule also includes holiday dates with the San Francisco Giants on May 25 (Memorial Day) and a visit from the Boston Red Sox on the Fourth of July, the second of a three-game series.
The Pirates are off on Labor Day.
Other inter-league games include visits to PNC Park by the Toronto Blue Jays on June 19-21 and Detroit Tigers on Aug. 18, 19.
The Pirates visit the Tigers on Sept. 8-9.
The season concludes with a six-game homestand against the Cubs and Reds on Sept. 22-27.