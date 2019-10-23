The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday morning that the club and team president Frank Coonelly have agreed to part ways.
Coonelly’s replacement will be introduced Monday.
“I have a great deal of respect and appreciation for Frank. I will forever be grateful for his tireless work ethic on behalf of the organization, as well as his and his family’s commitment to making a positive impact in our community,” Pirates owner/chairman of the board Bob Nutting said in a statement.
“Frank and I both agreed that it was clear a change in the day-to-day leadership of the club is needed. This leadership transition gives us the opportunity to refresh our entire operations. Internally, the organization is energized as we prepare to introduce our new president on Monday, while we continue to work to identify a new field manager and build our coaching staff.”
The Pirates finished 69-93 and in last place in the National League Central Division this season. They were 44-45 on July 7 and 2 1/2 games out of first place. They endured a 4-24 stretch after the All-Star break, leading to the firing of manager Clint Hurdle prior to the season finale.
“The second half of our season was disappointing to our fans and to all of us in the organization. Results matter and our results simply were not acceptable. It was clear that change was necessary,” Coonelly said in a statement.
“As we worked through a comprehensive assessment of everything that we do, I undertook an honest self-evaluation. While not an easy conclusion to reach, I ultimately decided that the best interests of the Pirates would be served if the club had a new leader who would bring new ideas and a new direction.”
Coonelly, 59, joined the Pirates prior to the 2007 season. One of his first duties was hiring Neal Huntington to replace Dave Littlefield as general manager Sept. 25, 2007.
Coonelly previously served as senior vice president in the commissioner’s office, where he was in charge of arbitration hearings and draft bonuses, among other tasks. He was a lawyer in private practice before that.
“I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to lead this storied franchise in this great city for the last 12 years,” Coonelly said. “I will forever be grateful to Bob and the entire Nutting family for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve. I am grateful as well for the opportunity to work with the highly talented and dedicated women and men who have worked for the Pirates during my time here. Whatever level of success we were able to achieve during this time was the direct result of their dedication to the organization and its fans.
“And, finally, about those fans — the men, women and kids who love and support the Pirates fueled me each and every day. I will never be able properly to thank them for the love and inspiration that they gave my family and me. The people of Pittsburgh welcomed us to town and supported us throughout this entire journey. I will forever be rooting for the Pirates organization and its great fans.”