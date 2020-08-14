Keone Kela was pacing in the Pirates’ bullpen before the bottom of the ninth inning.
Maybe he shouldn’t have been. The Pirates held a lead the entire game Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, and by the time the bottom of the ninth came around, they still led by four.
Still, it would be the first time Kela pitched in a major league game in more than 10 months after a positive COVID-19 test held him out of the 2020 season. So, he paced nervously. To him, that was a good sign.
“Facing guys in live BPs at the ballpark is fun and all, but getting in between those lines with the lights on, where everything matters, it was a good experience,” Kela said after the game. “It felt good to know that I still get the jitters playing this game.”
That’s even with the hindsight that the outing probably didn’t go exactly how he wanted. After working into an 0-2 count against Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, the first hitter Kela faced, he allowed a 345-foot solo home run to right field on a fastball.
Luckily for Kela, that didn’t have any real impact on the outcome. He gave up a single to the next hitter before forcing a ground out, a fly out and a strikeout to finish off the Pirates’ win.
What’s more, Kela’s stuff was electric. His fastball, which averaged 96 mph in 2019, came out humming at 97 on his first pitch to Barnhart, and 11 of the 14 heaters he threw during his outing were at 97.
“I know he gave up the home run to [Barnhart], but the first pitch that came out of his hand was at 97,” manager Derek Shelton said. “I looked over at [pitching coach] Oscar [Marin], and when I saw it, I thought it was 92 and it was just a get-me-over, and it was 97. This guy’s got electric stuff, man. Really good. I was happy to get him back on the field, happy we were able to get him on the field with a little bit of breathing room just so he could get his legs underneath him. But this guy’s stuff is elite.”
The curveball was also working, as evidenced by his last pitch, a strikeout of Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez that induced a swing despite bouncing in front of home plate.
Obviously, Kela wasn’t perfect. The first two batters he faced got hits off him, including Barnahart’s bomb. He isn’t necessarily worried, though, saying he felt he threw a good pitch in that instance and simply had to tip his cap to a good piece of hitting.
More importantly, Kela is back in the bullpen. For both he and the Pirates, who have endured a ton of injuries to important relievers, that is a very welcome event.
“It felt good. I wish I wouldn’t have thrown that to Barnhart,” Kela said Thursday. “It felt really good getting out there, getting that first K, bring home a win for the team tonight. Like I said, I had a little bit of nerves up there. It just felt good to get out there. I felt complete after the game finally ended, and I was able to shake [catcher Jacob Stallings’] hand. I was able to settle in and remind myself that I’m back.”
Moran and Polanco
chip in
The way the first and second inning went, any number of Pirates hitters could be applauded. That would be natural when a team scores nine runs in six outs, as the Pirates did in their 9-6 win Thursday.
For the current state of the Pirates’ offense, though, which entered Thursday at or near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, those individuals trending even a little bit in the right direction is a good sign.
Third baseman Colin Moran and right fielder Gregory Polanco are two of the more important bats that could use some livening up. Both hit solo home runs, in the first and second inning, respectively, widening the gap incrementally.
For Moran, the homers are not necessarily new. He began the season mashing five in the first eight games.
In the eight games between then and Thursday, though, he struggled, seeing his batting average drop as he failed to hit another ball out.
Polanco has had his own battles at the plate. His average still sits at an unsatisfactory .094, as he’s battled back from his own positive COVID-19 test that held him out to start the season.
Neither will be ready to call it a day after hitting one home run. Likely, neither would call it much of a comeback given the small sample sizes being discussed here. But those small samples add up, and they add up more quickly in a 60-game, 2020 season.
The Pirates need their hitters to find a groove quickly if they expect to find some semblance of winning ways.
Moran and Polanco could be good candidates, especially if Thursday’s outputs are signs of potential consistency to come.
Bullpen
hierarchy
Shelton is not one to discuss whom he plans to use out of the bullpen, nor how long he plans to use them, so, these things can be fluid.
Starter Trevor Williams exited after five innings Thursday. With all his weapons available after three days off, Shelton deployed lefty Sam Howard in the sixth and a bit of the seventh.
Right-hander Geoff Hartlieb finished the seventh for Howard before recording one out and finding some trouble in the eighth. Righty Richard Rodriguez cleaned up that inning before giving way to Kela.
Rodriguez, at least, seems likely to be a sort of set-up man for now, as much as the Pirates will need someone in that role. He has the most experience back there, and his ability to come in and close the door on a potential Reds rally on Thursday shows Shelton’s willingness to deploy Rodriguez in high-leverage situations.
Hartlieb and Howard may have been more situational — Howard, more specifically, since three of the five hitters he faced were either left-handers or switch hitters. Shelton, so far this year, has mostly explained his bullpen usage as matchup-based, with certain relievers getting work against certain types of hitters.
That makes sense, given the dearth of true experience in the bullpen resulting from extensive injury problems. Nonetheless, with Kela back, the Pirates’ bullpen does have more of an identifiable hierarchy. Thursday may have given a bit of a glimpse as to how Shelton plans to bridge games from his starter to his closer.