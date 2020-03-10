LAKELAND, Fla. — The competition for the Pirates’ fifth starter job lost one of its entrants, as Steven Brault (left shoulder muscle strain) won’t be ready to pitch in games by March 26, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Tuesday before the Pirates played the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.
The Pirates announced last Monday they would shut down Brault for at least two weeks after he experienced pain during a Feb. 28 outing against the Orioles at LECOM Park.
In that game, Brault’s velocity was a tick or two below normal. Brault said he had been feeling pain in his shoulder “for a little while” and it “froze up” on him between innings.
Tomczyk said the Pirates will re-evaluate Brault later this week and determine the best course of action. Although Brault won’t be ready by Opening Day, it does sound like it won’t be a long-term thing.
“He’s progressing very nicely with his rehab,” Tomczyk said. “We intend to have him be re-evaluated by our team physicians later this week, on or around the two-week mark from the date of the injury. That will give us a better gauge of how we’re going to progress him.”
The issue with Opening Day, Tomczyk said, is that it would probably be rushing Brault back, and the Pirates don’t want to do that.
“I never want to put a date and time on somebody’s ability to recover and return,” Tomczyk said. “But where we are in spring training and how many days we have left to prepare, that’s a safe assumption. We want Steven to pitch for the majority of the season and not just earmark him to make Opening Day.”
Other updates
Tomczyk addressed a couple other injury issues during his weekly meeting with reporters — held a day early because of Wednesday’s off day:
• Clay Holmes (left fibula fracture) is undergoing a modified throwing program that includes weighted-ball exercises. It was announced on March 1 that Holmes would be in a walking boot for 4-6 weeks, although Tomczyk said the right-handed reliever will also be re-evaluated later this week.
• Jameson Taillon has extended his throwing program out to 105 feet. Taillon, who bumped up to that marker from 90 feet on Monday, is throwing three days a week.
• Luke Maile (left hamstring) and Erik Gonzalez (left foot) are both full go.
Roster move
The Pirates made one roster move on Tuesday morning, reassigning Nick Mears to minor league camp. Mears appeared in five games and had an ERA of 13.50.