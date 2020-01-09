The Pirates acquired a fourth outfielder who’s capable of playing center field Thursday when they signed Guillermo Heredia to a major league deal, a source confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Heredia, 28, was non-tendered by the Tampa Bay Rays in December after he slashed .225/.306/.363 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 89 games. In 382 career MLB games, Heredia has a batting line of .240/.317/.342.
Throughout his career, which also included three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2016-18), Heredia has failed to produce much offensively — his career OPS is just .659 — but he’s been serviceable with the glove.
Heredia’s best offensive season was 2017, when he set career-highs in doubles (16), home runs (6), RBIs (24) and total bases (130).
In addition to finding more offense, the Pirates will want to revamp Heredia’s approach on the bases; throughout his career, he’s been caught stealing 12 times on 18 tries.
Heredia is 5-feet-10, 195 pounds. He’s a right-handed hitter and throws left-handed. It’s likely Heredia will serve as depth behind Bryan Reynolds, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, similar to Melky Cabrera.
Heredia has historically fared better against left-handed pitchers than righties, with a .737 OPS against that first group and a .596 OPS against the second. His batting average against righties versus lefties jumps from .212 to .274.
In 2019, Heredia played all three outfield spots: 14 games in left field, 28 games in right field and 41 games in center field. In four seasons, Heredia has accumulated 1.9 WAR while playing 194 games in center, 143 in left, 45 in right and five as a designated hitter.
A native of Matanzas, Cuba, Heredia has never really had much pop in his bat. In his final minor league season, split between Triple-A and Double-A in Seattle’s system, he finished with just four home runs and 20 extra-base hits in 343 at-bats, though he did hit .300.
If Heredia is going to contribute to the Pirates, it’s going to have to be with his defense, where he’s been respectable throughout his career.
Last season, Heredia accounted for 3 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) per Fangraphs and had an Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) of minus-0.6. That’s not eye-popping by any stretch, but it’s markedly better than what Cabrera did: a minus-4 DRS and minus-1.4 UZR.