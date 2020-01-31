The Pirates signed left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to a minor league deal Friday, adding some spring training competition for roles with the club this season. Holland can opt out of the contract if he doesn’t make the opening day roster.
The 33-year-old split last season with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, and his work in 2019 wassn’t exactly awe-inspiring. He posted a 6.08 ERA over 84? innings pitched as a starter and out of the bullpen. If you go more in-depth with stats, it was even uglier. Holland had a minus-1.2 WAR and a 1.51 WHIP.
If you’re looking for upside, you can simply look at his 2018 line — 2.1 WAR, 169 strikeouts, 3.57 ERA, and 1.29 WHIP as a starter for the Giants.
Holland has a fastball that sits in the low- to mid-90s. He’s at his best when his sinker and slider are working, and he also works in a curveball and changeup.
If Holland still wants to start, he’ll likely be competing with Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl for the fifth spot in the Pirates’ rotation. If Holland works out of the bullpen, he’ll have recently signed Robbie Erlin and Sam Howard to compete with for lefty opportunities.
Along with the Holland signing, the Pirates also announced Friday that they extended non-roster invitations to spring training to pitcher Robbie Erlin (signed on Thursday), catcher Andrew Susac and outfielder Charlie Tilson.