The catcher’s position was an off-season concern for the Pittsburgh Pirates, especially after they decided not to bring back Elias Diaz.
The new management team addressed that personnel shortage by signing two free-agent catchers, including the most recent addition, John Ryan Murphy, 28.
He signed a minor-league contract and will join the Pirates in spring training as a non-roster invitee. General manager Ben Cherington announced the signing Friday.
Barring any more additions, Murphy will compete for a job behind the plate with incumbent catcher Jacob Stallings and Luke Maile, who was signed earlier this off-season from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Murphy has a lifetime slash line of .219/.265/.357 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in seven seasons.
He was a second-round draft choice of the New York Yankees in 2009 and also has been with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves.
The Diamondbacks traded him to the Braves for cash considerations at last year’s deadline. For both teams in 2019, he hit .175 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 26 big-league games. Maile hit .151 in 44 games last season.
Stallings would appear to have the upper hand after hitting .262 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 71 games, his first semi-regular action in the majors.
Stallings, 30, also threw out 40 percent of runners attempting to steal last season, compared to career marks of 33 percent for Maile (45 of 135) and 28 percent for Murphy (29 of 102).
In another move, the Pirates are also adding outfielder Jake Elmore to the list of non-roster invitees to spring training. He hit .213 for the Pirates last season, playing left and right field, second and third base.