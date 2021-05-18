WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale baseball team dropped a 10-0 decision to host Williamsburg on Tuesday. The game went just six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Mason Peterson led the Vikings with three hits, including a triple. Garret Misiura added two hits.
Troy Misiura took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing four earned runs on nine hits, while striking out four batters and walking two.
Glendale ends its season with an overall record of 0-15 as well as an 0-13 mark in the Inter County Conference.
Glendale—0
G. Misiura ss 3020, Davis 2b 3000, T. Misiura p-1b 3010, Peterson 1b-p 3030, St. Clair cf 3000, Spangle 3b 2010, Holes lf 2000, Lukehart rf 2010, Potutschnig c 2000. Totals: 23-0-8-0.
Williamsburg—10
Detwiler c 3220, Clark 2b 2310, Gorsuch p 4110, Shultz ss 3224, A, Brantner rf 4023, Parks 3b 3110, S. Brantner 1b 3111, Verbonitz lf 4021, McCall cf 2000. Totals: 28-10-12-9.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 000— 0 8 2
Williamsburg 202 105—10 12 0
Errors—T. Misiura, St. Clair. DP—Williamsburg 1. LOB—Glendale 5, Williamsburg 7. 2B—A. Brantner, Shultz. 3B—Peterson. HBP—S. Brantner, Parks, Shultz. SB—Gorsuch, A, Brantner, Detwiler, S. Brantner, Clark 2, Shultz. CS—G. Misiura.
Pitching
Glendale: T. Misiura—5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Peterson—2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—6 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Gorsuch. LP—T. Misiura (0-8).