The proximity from where the Pittsburgh Pirates were starting their road trip to where Ke’Bryan Hayes was finishing his allowed for the rookie third baseman to join the major league club Monday.
With the Indianapolis Indians finishing a six-game series at Omaha, the Pirates had Hayes accompany them for their visit to Kansas City. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the plan is for Hayes to be activated from the 60-day injured list when he becomes eligible Thursday.
“We came into the year knowing he was going to be a big part of our year on both sides of the ball, and for him to only play one game, it’s been challenging for us,” Shelton said. “So we’re excited to get him back.”
After missing all but Opening Day and the first two innings of the second game of the season at the Chicago Cubs with a left wrist injury, the Pirates are optimistic Hayes can provide some much-needed pop to their lineup and a great glove at third base.
“Obviously, getting Ke’Bryan back — he’s our best and most talented player — that’ll be a big boost,” Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings said. “Counting down the days since he got hurt for him to be back.”
Hayes slashed .376/.442/.682 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 RBIs in 24 games last September to win NL rookie of the month honors, then shined in spring training. He hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat this season, a 5-3 win over the Cubs on April 1, before tweaking his left wrist on a swing in the second game.
“That’s a different type of player,” said Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl, who played alongside Hayes while making two rehab starts at Indianapolis. “Offensively, defensively, he’s really, really good. Just having that guy alone changes the complexion of the lineup.”
After losing eight of their past 11, including a six-game skid, the Pirates are looking forward to finally getting some key players healthy within the next week to 10 days.
Kuhl made his first start since April 18 after being on the IL with a sore shoulder and Hayes is set to return Thursday, when the Pirates begin a seven-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park.
First baseman Colin Moran (groin) and corner infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans (hamstring) will do short rehab stints before returning to the majors.
Moran was batting .297 with four homers and 19 RBIs, while Evans provides depth at first and third base and right field.
Stallings stressed that the Pirates are hardly alone in losing key players to injuries, but it has taken a toll on the team. Since reaching .500 (12-12) on April 28, the Pirates have lost 21 of their past 29.
“I think it’ll be more of a morale boost when they come back, but it’s tough,” Stallings said.
“Around the league — it’s not just us — every team is battling injuries. A lot of teams, if not most teams, have injuries to key guys. So it’s not just us; it’s around the league. But it will certainly be nice to get these guys back, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Colin and Ke’Bryan are two of our best, if not our best hitters so they will be very welcome, for sure.”
The injuries have tested the Pirates’ depth, as they have relied on waiver claims such as Ka’ai Tom, Ben Gamel and Ildemaro Vargas and minor league call-ups like Hunter Owen, Will Craig and Cole Tucker.
“I think that’s a big part of it: When you lose three guys that are crucial to your club in terms of at-bats and playing time, it does challenge your depth,” Shelton said. “We will definitely get deeper, we will definitely be in a better spot to rest people. It’s gonna be important for us as we move forward.”
More than anything, it should improve the morale of the Pirates (20-33), who are in last place in the NL Central and have the the third-fewest wins in baseball.
“It’s a good feeling to get guys back off the IL and get to full strength again,” Kuhl said.
“Every team deals with injuries. It just feels like we were dealing with ‘em super early. Hopefully the core of the team can get back and stay healthy the rest of the year.”