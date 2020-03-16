For one, Priester said, he didn’t have to focus on schoolwork.
Although he’s doing quite well for himself — the result of a $3.4 million signing bonus he received — Priester is an employee of the Pirates and is expected to maintain his conditioning and keep improving his physical tools.
“It was cool waking up and going to work out rather than school,” Priester said. “It was different, but I loved every second of it. Just working out with those guys, we’re getting each other better. Then Allen’s expertise at the big league level was definitely great to be around. It was all exciting.”
On the mound, he also doesn’t look like your average teenager — and didn’t pitch like one last season. In eight games (seven starts) with the Gulf Coast League Pirates, Priester pitched to a 3.03 ERA in 32 2/3 innings, with 37 strikeouts and 10 walks.
That earned Priester a start with Class A-Short Season West Virginia in the New York-Penn League, where Priester struggled with his control; he walked four and hit a batter in four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out four.
What Priester learned was that his sinker and curveball absolutely played in pro ball; they actually became strengths. But he also needs to get better with his third pitch, a changeup, which we knew from the time the Pirates drafted Priester.
“Being able to throw that in any count and having the confidence to throw that in any count is going to be huge going forward for my entire career,” Priester said. “The changeup needs to get better. The breaking ball worked really well when I worked down in the zone with it. Just need to keep that in mind and get that changeup better to get it more of a big league pitch.”
Pirates fans should want to keep an eye on Priester once baseball returns, as it’s possible he’ll shoot through their minor league system quickly.
According to Baseball America, Priester is the Pirates’ sixth-best prospect.
MLB Pipeline has him ranked fourth, behind Mitch Keller, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz. Only Cruz is questionable to play in the majors this season.
Below Priester is Liover Peguero, the shortstop acquired in the Starling Marte trade.
The same as last year, Priester is on the younger end of the age spectrum. But his talent level, makeup and body could pass for someone several years older, the same way he stuck out last fall while attending Cary-Grove football games.
“I don’t ever feel like a 19-year-old here,” said Priester, who also — similar to Gerrit Cole — trimmed his shaggy hair. “I just feel like one of the guys. I never like to think about age just because that’s an easy excuse to make. I don’t want to do that.”
“That’s kind of what I’m going to take into almost every season,” Priester said. “Other players have gotten better, but so have I and so has our team. There’s always an excitement for a new challenge.”