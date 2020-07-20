A position-by-position preview of the Pirates heading into Friday’s season opener in St. Louis:
Critics will point to first baseman Josh Bell’s erratic arm and third baseman Colin Moran’s tendency to allow ground balls to reach the outfield.
Those are fair criticisms of the Pittsburgh Pirates infield.
And if the Pirates have any chance to contend during the 60-game season, those are significant matters that must be repaired quickly.
Yet, of all the problem areas on the Pirates — right field, the bullpen and catcher come to mind immediately — the starting infield might be the least of manager Derek Shelton’s concerns.
If everyone stays healthy, Shelton probably won’t drift far from a starting infield of Moran, shortstop Kevin Newman, second baseman Adam Frazier and Bell, an All-Star last season.
“I’m very happy with where we’re at with that,” Shelton said.
The four players combined to hit 72 home runs with 310 RBIs and compile a .285 batting average last season. Bell hit 37 homers, nearly joining Ralph Kiner and Willie Stargell as the only Pirates to hit 40. It hasn’t been done since Stargell belted 44 in 1973.
During spring training 2.0, Shelton has been pleased with his infield depth. Reserves Jose Osuna, Erik Gonzalez, Cole Tucker, JT Riddle and Phillip Evans have much to prove, and one might even be gone by opening night Friday if Shelton decides to keep 16 pitchers.
But the Pirates believe those players can be useful in multiple positions, with Osuna on the corners, Gonzalez at shortstop and third base, Riddle at second and third, Tucker at shortstop, second and the outfield and Evans at second, third and the outfield.
“That’s huge as you go through a season, to have guys like that,” bench coach Don Kelly said. “And it’s really not just playing them. They are really good defensively. It’s vital to have guys like that to bounce around and fill in at different positions and fill in well.”
Kelly pointed to Osuna’s recent barehand stab of a ground ball at third base that turned into an out. Gonzalez’s glove also has been reliable.
“He makes everything look really easy,” Kelly said.
Ke’Bryan Hayes might have been part of that mix, possibly challenging Moran for playing time at third base because of a superior glove. But Hayes, the team’s top position prospect, missed the first 2½ weeks of camp after testing positive for covid-19.
Another problem could arise behind the plate after catcher Luke Maile was lost for the season with a fractured right index finger. That leaves only John Ryan Murphy behind starter Jacob Stallings.
Murphy, 29, has a .219 batting average in seven big-league seasons.
In 2013, his rookie season with the New York Yankees, Murphy was the catcher for Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera’s final game.