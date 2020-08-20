Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams tested positive for covid-19, he announced Thursday in a statement.
Williams said the team has conducted contact tracing, and that he wasn’t around any players or members of the coaching staff or baseball operations because the Pirates were in Cincinnati last week.
The Pirates had three games at St. Louis postponed last week after the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak and Saturday’s and Sunday’s games at Cincinnati were postponed after a Reds player tested positive Friday night.
Williams said he first felt symptoms of the coronavirus Monday evening.
“Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others,” Williams said in the statement.
“At this time, we have no known additional positive tests within our organization.
“I am on the road to recovery. In the meantime, I wanted to use my diagnosis as another reminder that we are all susceptible.
“It is critical we all follow CDC guidelines and state mandates, and have a heightened sense of self awareness in order to protect each other. We all must do our part to get through this pandemic together.”
The Pirates had five players test positive for covid-19 in training camp last month but none since the start of the season.
Williams is the first known member of the front office to test positive for covid-19.