Speaking Monday on a Pittsburgh Technology Council webcast, Williams explained his reasoning for thinking this way while discussing a few different topics relative to the Pirates and business of baseball.
“We all understand that we’re going to be taking on losses, whether we’re talking about players or organizations. But at the end of the day, reasonable minds will prevail. We’ll be able to find common ground.”
The league has been on the other side of the financial spectrum, with its sliding-scale proposal being quickly jettisoned by the union.
“We’re going to be able to find a way to make it make sense for everybody economically,” Williams said. “We’re all in tough times. Nobody wants to hear about team owners and players losing money. I think we just want to get back and play baseball and really bring our communities back together.”
Williams explained why MLB moved off that plan and the NHL and NBA have kept going with it, relying on one or two hub cities to house a dozen or so teams.
A new challenge for Williams and others on the Pirates business side will likely be presenting games without fans and trying to make them a positive financial operation. Additional access collectively bargained with the MLBPA may be a consideration, while Williams and the Pirates also must be cognizant of ad placement and ensuring that spigot stays on.
“We have a lot of great ideas brewing, a lot of things that we’re doing at the league level, a lot of things we’re doing with AT&T SportsNet and a lot of things we’re doing just as a group here with the Pirates. We’ll be rolling those out through the month of June as we get ready to hopefully ramp up and start playing baseball again in July.”
No minor leagues
But he did say the Pirates have reached out to all of their affiliates on the business and baseball sides to discuss ways to make it through, how the MLB club can help and how those clubs may be able to help with player development down the line.
“There’s a lot of angst, as you can imagine, among those owners in terms of how they’re going to survive for the course of the year without a season,” Williams said.
“I think minor league baseball is an important part of the fabric of these local communities. I think you’ll see people continue to support them. I think there are ways in which they’ll be able to continue to survive and still be an important part of those communities.”
Around the horn
• The taxi squads MLB teams will potentially use — 20 or so players staying ready in case they’re needed, like a Class AAA team minus the games — will likely train somewhere within 100 miles of PNC Park, Williams said.