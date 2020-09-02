PITTSBURGH — The number 21 is making a pretty big comeback, as the Pirates announced on Wednesday that players and coaches will all wear it on Roberto Clemente Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 9, against the Chicago White Sox.
In the days after the game, the jerseys will be placed for auction on pirates.auctions.mlb.com.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Clemente Foundation and Pirates Charities.
The number 21 isn’t officially retired by Major League Baseball, although it probably should be.
Players are often hesitant to wear it because of the association with Clemente and the reverence that players — specifically those from Latin America — have for the Pirates legend.
Each season the Pirates honor Clemente with the Roberto Clemente Day of Giving, with the entire organization volunteering its time by getting out in the community and making donations to local nonprofits and schools.
Major League Baseball first observed Roberto Clemente Day in 2002.