Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick’s season is over after he injured the index finger on his right hand Monday in an altercation with bullpen mate Felipe Vazquez in the team’s clubhouse in San Francisco.
Crick needed tendon repair surgery to repair the damage. The procedure was performed Tuesday in San Francisco by Dr. Scott Hanson.
Both players have been fined an undisclosed amount, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a statement released by the team Tuesday night.
“The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization,” Huntington said.
Crick is in his second season with the Pirates after coming over from the Giants last year in the Andrew McCutchen trade. He is 3-7 this year, with a 4.96 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 52 games. He is expected to recover in time for spring training next year.
Vazquez, a two-time All-Star closer, has 84 saves in three-plus seasons with the Pirates.