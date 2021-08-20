Major League Baseball players normally have a good idea whether or not they’re in danger of being traded at any given time.
Former Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier discussed it multiple times, and he was ultimately sent to the San Diego Padres at this season’s trade deadline. Other players, especially on struggling teams like the Pirates, understand that it is part of their reality. At any moment, they could be asked to pick up their lives and move on to another city, ideally to compete for a postseason crown.
For minor leaguers, it’s much different. There aren’t the same amount of rumors. National baseball reporters aren’t speculating about whether or not a Class AA catcher could be sent away, for instance. The MLB players get traded. Then, at some point, the return in the trade is leaked and the chips fall where they may.
So to hear how minor league players find out about their trades is much more interesting. At Class AA Altoona alone, there are three members of the starting lineup who were traded to the Pirates at the deadline.
Outfielder Jack Suwinski was about to begin a game with the Padres’ Class AA affiliate in San Antonio. During pregame warmups, his manager told him that he’d been scratched from the lineup. In the first inning, while sitting on the bench, the trade leaked on to Twitter, and Suwinski realized he would be leaving his first organization, heading to the Pirates as part of the return for Frazier.
Catcher Carter Bins was in a similar spot. He had been called up to Class AA Arkansas in the Seattle Mariners’ organization on July 11. On the Tuesday before the trade deadline, he was the designated hitter in Arkansas’ starting lineup. Entering the top of the sixth inning, he was about to be on deck. His manager told him to sit down, though, and he was pulled from the game.
“I was like, man, did I do something wrong or what’s going on?” Bins said this past week, nearly a month after the trade went down. “Nobody told me anything, and then I get back to the hotel that night and I get a call from our farm director saying I was traded and that the Pirates were going to contact me and tell me what was next and just said, ‘Thank you for what you’ve done,’ and that was that.”
It was even more sudden for infielder Diego Castillo. His trade came on his off day. Playing with the New York Yankees’ Class AA Somerset affiliate, he was in a car with some friends, headed to the mall. The Yankees called him and informed him he would be headed to the Pirates’ organization in exchange for right-hander Clay Holmes. They gave him a day to get into Somerset’s clubhouse and collect his things, he flew to Altoona on Tuesday and was in the starting lineup Wednesday.
These things happen strangely and suddenly for the minor leaguers. They grow up in an organization, get to know teammates and coaches, and suddenly it’s a move across the country in some cases.
“I was pretty shocked at first hearing how fast it all happened and then hearing about it,” Suwinski said. “But yeah, it starts to sink in that those guys that you learned from and make really good friends with for years, it’s kind of like, ‘All right. I’ll see you guys.’ You just kind of leave and that’s kind of it.”
As for traveling and living conditions, which can also be somewhat sticky in the minor leagues, all three traded players flew to Altoona, and all three had their housing situations taken care of by the Pirates. All of the Curve players live in the same apartment complex in Altoona, and their rooms were set up for them upon arrival.
This is to say nothing of the opportunity presented to each player in their new organization. Especially with Altoona outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba currently on the injured list, Suwinski has gotten a ton of opportunity for himself. So far, he’s struggled a little bit, slashing .221/.337/.324 with one home run in 20 games with the Curve, but he will still get reps and a chance to show the power that he had in San Antonio, where he hit 15 homers with a .949 OPS in 66 games.
Castillo has been the best performer of the three so far. He has five homers and an .854 OPS in 21 games with the Curve. He says his goal this season is to hit 18-20 home runs, and so far in Class AA, he has 16. He’s played third base, shortstop and second base, so it’s a good bet he’ll stay in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.
He actually could have a case to move up to Class AAA after spending this entire season at Class AA and performing well.
“I want to go to the big leagues,” Castillo said. “I want to get my opportunity to play in the big leagues at some point. If it doesn’t happen this year, it’s going to be next year or something like that, but yeah, my goal is being there with the Pirates.”
As for Bins, he’s still making adjustments to Class AA in general. Between the move up to Arkansas in early July and then the trip to Altoona later in the month, he’s moved around a ton recently, all while trying to focus on more advanced pitching than he’s seen before. So far he’s slashing .208/.296/.250 in 13 games with the Curve. Even still, catching depth was considered a weakness in the Pirates’ minor leagues, and as the No. 24 ranked prospect in the system according to Baseball America, he has upside that other catchers in Altoona may not have. That is going to be highly valued by the Pirates.
All three will have a chance to make a good first impression with 27 games left in the season. That’s important to them all because this is their organization now. As odd as the transition may have been, or as sudden as the news came to them, they’re in this thing together now. The Pirates valued them enough to request their inclusion in their trades; the rest is up to them.
“I’ve always heard getting traded is a great thing as a minor leaguer, especially if it’s in a big league deal like mine was for Tyler Anderson, but yeah, it was a mix of emotions,” Bins said.
TOP 10 REPORT (Rankings via MLB Pipeline)
Numbers through Thursday’s games
1. Henry Davis, C, High-A Greensboro: In six games played in the Pirates’ organization, Davis is hitting .478 with three homers and seven RBIs. Since being called up to Greensboro last week, he has homered in his last two games and is now 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits. His first at-bat there resulted in a triple off the center field wall, and he was thrown out at home trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer. It’s a heck of a start for the first overall pick.
2. Quinn Priester, RHP, High-A Greensboro: Priester put it all together in his last start. He pitched seven shutout innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. That’s a career high in strikeouts, tied for a career high in innings pitched and just his second shutout outing of the season. He now has a 2.80 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .219 against him. He’s picking up a ton of steam.
3. Oneil Cruz, SS, Class AA Altoona: Cruz has been out since the end of June with a right forearm injury. He’s really close to coming back, though, his manager Miguel Perez said this week, and should rejoin the team sometime in the next week or so.
4. Nick Gonzales, 2B, High-A Greensboro: With Davis joining the club and Priester going nuts, Gonzales is almost an afterthought in Greensboro recently — which is funny because he’s bumped his numbers up this week, going 8-for-23 over his last five games. He’s now slashing .280/.353/.478 on the season. Solid production indeed.
5. Liover Peguero, SS, High-A Greensboro: Peguero has had a tougher go of it in terms of volume, but he seems to be getting more consistent, too. He now has hits in five of his last six games, including a three-hit night last Sunday. His numbers are slightly worse than Gonzales’, slashing .261/.319/.440, but it’s also easy to forget he’s just 20 years old.
6. Roansy Contreras, RHP, Class AA Altoona: Contreras is in the same boat as Cruz. He’s been out since late June but is close to a comeback. Perez said it’s unclear right now whether he will take a rehab assignment in Low-A Bradenton or simply rejoin the Curve, but he will likely get back on the mound sometime in the near future.
7. Anthony Solometo, LHP, Florida Complex League: Another debut on this list for a 2021 draft pick. Solometo hasn’t made an appearance yet in the Pirates’ organization, but many of his fellow draftees have, so it likely won’t be long.
8. Bubba Chandler, RHP/SS, Florida Complex League: Chandler, the Pirates’ third-round pick in the draft, has taken eight at-bats so far and is 1-for-8 with a single. He has yet to get on the mound for the FCL Pirates.
9. Tucupita Marcano, INF, Class AAA Indianapolis: Has struggled to get his legs underneath him a little bit at Indianapolis. He’s now 15-for-75 in 19 games with the Indians with two doubles, a triple and a homer. Still plenty of time, and understandable given that he’s still 21 years old, but surely the Pirates would like to see him go on a nice run here to end the season.
10. Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, High-A Greensboro: He’s back. After a shoulder injury held Mlodzinski out since July 10, he finally returned to the mound on Sunday and pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts, a walk and a hit. He still has just a 2.51 ERA this season with 56 strikeouts in 43 innings. Will be interesting to see if he can continue that form post-injury.
Other notables
- Outfielder Lonnie White Jr., the Pirates’ compensatory B pick in the 2021 draft, also debuted in the FCL this week, going 2-for-2 with a double in his one game.
- Right-hander Miguel Yajure made his return to Indianapolis on Thursday after right forearm soreness took him away from the Indians in May. He pitched four innings, allowed one run on two hits and a walk and struck out six, tied for his season-high in Ks this season.
- First baseman Will Matthiessen had a pretty absurd Sunday for High-A Greensboro. In a doubleheader, he went 5-for-8 with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs. He is slashing .225/.305/.423 with 10 homers in 53 games with Greensboro, but what a stretch it’s been for him lately.
- Outfielder Jack Herman began the season in Greensboro, was demoted to the FCL and now has joined Low-A Bradenton. In 29 games with the Marauders, he is now slashing .261/.328/.504 with seven homers and 26 RBIs, and he added a four-hit night Tuesday.