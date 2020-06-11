Nick Gonzales knew that multiple mock drafts predicted the Pittsburgh Pirates would take him in the first round of the MLB Draft, and it started to feel real when he saw a photoshopped image of him in a Pirates uniform.
When the New Mexico State middle infielder was still on the board Wednesday night, the Pirates used the No. 7 overall pick on a player who developed from a walk-on into one of college baseball’s best hitters.
“Now, it’s a dream come true,” Gonzales said. “I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to do that. I’m kind of a comeback story. I was a walk-on. To lead into this, it’s awesome for me and awesome for kids who aren’t highly recruited in college or out of high school or whatever. It just proves to them that with hard work and determination it can really happen.”
Gonzales is renowned for his bat and plate discipline, as he slashed .448/.610/1.155 and led the NCAA in home runs (12), RBIs (36), runs (28) and total bases (67) in 16 games this season. He had 11 more walks than strikeouts and finished his career with an 82-game streak of reaching base.
“For me, I really like to get the ball deep in the zone and see it longer,” Gonzales said. “I trust my quick hands and let the barrel work. To have a good plan when I get into the box is a big thing for me.”
Gonzales hit .347 in 2018, when he was named Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year. After making a “slight mechanical adjustment” to tap into his legs and gaining strength through weight training, he was the 2019 NCAA batting champion (.432).
But it was his starring role in the Cape Cod League wood bat league, where he slashed .351/.451/.630 and was named MVP last summer, that sealed his reputation as a future first-rounder.
“For me, it was so important and crucial for the next level because I needed to go out there against better competition with the wood bat at sea level,” Gonzales said. “That was the three things that were knocked on me — the elevation, the competition and metal bats. Going there was the X factor for me. I had to go there and do really well and, fortunately, I was able to do well.”
It isn’t clear where the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder will play as he spent his first two seasons at second base and his junior year at shortstop. Gonzales said he doesn’t have a positional preference, but he was announced as a shortstop when selected.
Whether Gonzales stays there will be interesting, given that it’s a position of organizational depth and talent. The Pirates have a pair of former first-rounders at short in Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker, as well as No. 3 prospect Oneil Cruz and No. 5 Liover Peguero, acquired in January from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Starling Marte trade.
“Nick has been an elite college performer as a middle infielder both at New Mexico State and summer seasons,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. “We’re equally impressed with the consistent improvement Nick has made since high school. Our area scout, Derrick Van Dusen, and regional crosschecker, Jesse Flores, did great work getting to know Nick as a person and player. We look forward to working with him in a Pirates uniform.”
MLB Pipeline ranked Gonzales the No. 5 player in the draft. MLB Network draft analyst Jonathan Mayo called him “one of those advanced college bats that can get to the big leagues in a hurry,” and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds raved about Gonzales’ approach at the plate.
“He’s got a swing that’s ready to go,” Reynolds said. “He hits every pitch in the quadrant. He can reach a ball in, out, up, down — everything. A lot of guys have to adjust their swings that are not used to being able to cover the whole quadrant of the strike zone. This kid covers the strike zone.”