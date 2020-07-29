PITTSBURGH — Through four games, the only time Bryan Reynolds reached base was via walk or fielder’s choice. The Pirates’ most consistent hitter last season, someone who at times flirted with the National League batting title, had somehow stumbled into a sizable rut.
That all changed in the second inning Tuesday — and not a moment too soon, either.
Facing Brewers starter Josh Lindblom, Reynolds served a single into left field for a base hit. Its exit velocity (56.6 mph) would not have even netted the Pirates left fielder a speeding ticket.
Yet Reynolds, as you might imagine, felt a pretty big weight lift off his shoulders. Finally, after hitting .314 as a rookie, he once again had a major league batting average.
Two innings later, also against Lindblom, Reynolds did something Pirates fans are more accustomed to seeing from him: blistering a double with an exit velocity of 106.6 mph, eventually scoring on a two-run single from Guillermo Heredia.
The offensive outburst was long overdue as Reynolds started the season 0-for-13, the longest drought of his young career.
It also happened, Reynolds said, for a couple of superstitious reasons.
One, the socks. Reynolds on Tuesday went old school with a pair of high, yellow socks showing. He also said that Jarrod Dyson got him some sort of steel belt. (No word on whether he wore this during the game.)
“It was about 50% socks and 50% belt,” Reynolds said.
And very much needed, as many of the Pirates’ best hitters have scuffled out of the gate. Reynolds may have found his stroke, while Adam Frazier hit a key two-run homer Tuesday. But they’re still waiting on Kevin Newman, Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco to find their form.
The slow starts have forced a bunch of changes to the Pirates lineup, with Reynolds at No. 5, Frazier leading off, Bell hitting third, Newman second and so on. There’s flexibility, sure, but there’s also a need for guys to do what they’ve done before and consistently produce runs.
“I can’t speak for other guys, but I’m as comfortable at five as I am at two, so wherever he wants to put me, I’m more than happy to go in there and give it my best shot,” Reynolds said.
The key for Reynolds will be to build on what he found Tuesday and perhaps string some hits together, much like he did during several stretches of 2019.
“I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t want to get a hit every game, so I guess that constitutes a hitting streak,” Reynolds said. “Yeah, I would love it, but you never know what’s going to happen. I’m just gonna do what I can.”
Around the horn
— Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is in some kind of slump. After going 0-for-4 Tuesday, he’s now hitting .045 this season.
— Until his final two at-bats that resulted in hits, Cole Tucker had struck out seven times in his previous 10 at-bats dating back to exhibition games.
— Keston Hiura’s sixth-inning homer was his seventh against the Pirates and sixth at PNC Park. Not bad for someone who had just 331 at-bats prior to Tuesday.
— We could see more bullpen volatility, Pirates manager Shelton said. Because of the shortened ramp-up, Shelton said roles, comfortability and availability are still very much in the air, leading to some of the performances we’ve seen.
“Bullpens and bullpen usage and who’s available and who’s not I think is definitely going to fluctuate,” Shelton said. “And it’s not just here in Pittsburgh. It is going to be throughout the game, and managers are going to gauge their usage in terms of not only health but availability because of the three-week spring training.”