Outside of the million-dollar one that almost always involves owner Bob Nutting’s wallet, there may not be a more pertinent Pirates question right now than this: How can their starting pitchers improve upon what turned out to be a disastrous 2019?
Josh Bell is a legitimate MLB star. Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman are solid young players who enjoyed terrific rookie seasons. There’s even some infield talent coming down the pike, while the bullpen could be primed for a bounce-back year.
But for the Pirates to win more than 69 games and take a significant step forward in Derek Shelton’s first season as manager, their starting pitchers simply have to be better. The interesting question is how they could potentially go about doing that.
Plenty of groundwork was laid during spring training, as new pitching coach Oscar Marin implemented an approach that relied more on analytics and technology than the Pirates had in the past. He and bullpen coach Justin Meccage also seemingly won over the trust of their pitchers.
“Oscar wants us to be the best version of ourselves,” Trevor Williams said. “For one person, it might be diving into the numbers more. For another, it might be focusing on your delivery. For a third, it might be repertoire.
“I think everybody can be a lot better than they were last year.”
For Williams, that means being more consistent with his delivery. Williams overlooked too many “red flags” in his return from a right-side strain, which in layman’s terms meant his delivery became entirely too inconsistent, the lapses producing costly mistake pitches.
It’s why Williams’ 2018 and 2019 seasons look almost nothing alike, where his ERA went from 3.11 to 5.38; his rate of home runs per nine innings more than doubled, jumping from 0.8 to 1.7; and he was worth just 0.5 WAR, a huge drop from 4.0 the year before.
Williams also had a rough season against left-handers. They hit .332 against him and had an OPS .944 compared to career marks of .279 and .775, respectively.
The Pirates will also need Mitch Keller to pitch how he’s capable — as a future ace of the staff. Keller has the velocity and stuff. Now he just has to put it all together, and that seemed to arrive during spring training.
“I feel way better this year,” Keller said. “I’m more comfortable with my surroundings, the guys and being able to be who I am, not trying to be anybody else. I feel like I belong now.”
Keller is certainly due to enjoy a few more breaks this season. Renowned numbers-based website FiveThirtyEight.com did a story back in March on Keller’s remarkably unlucky season and made the case that it might have been the most unfortunate in baseball history.
Among starting pitchers between 1900-2019 who logged at least 40 innings, Keller had the highest batting average against on balls in play (BABIP). Keller’s BABIP was an astounding .475. Second-worst was Trevor Rosenthal with the Cardinals in 2016 (.425). The MLB average last season was .298.
Holland scuffled while pitching for the Cubs and Giants last season, producing a 6.08 ERA. But from what we saw in spring, the left-hander had cleaned up his mechanics, improved the location of his sinker — which he throws between 55-60% of the time — and flashed the ability to get swing-and-miss with his slider.
The Pirates could also have a little bit of rotation depth, which they didn’t have last season, assuming Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl are healthy and able to contribute.
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Pirates pitchers threw fastballs 57.4% of the time in 2019. Only the Atlanta Braves (59.0) relied on the pitch more.
KNOW THIS: The Pirates actually had the best ERA in the National League through April of last season (3.15).
HE SAID IT: “If you’re doing something well, you should do more of it. That’s something I truly believe in. There is room for improvements with some things, but those are things that we’re going to figure out together as we go along.” — Marin on his overall philosophy with the group.