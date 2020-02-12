BRADENTON, Fla. — Here’s one area the Pirates have kept consistent heading into 2020: Todd Tomcyzk, the team’s director of sports medicine, still talks to the media on Wednesdays. You can set your watch for Tomcyzk’s chat the same way you’d expect Regina George’s crew from “Mean Girls” to wear pink on Wednesdays.
Typically, Tomcyzk goes through the injury updates, and some days it’s a shortlist. But most of the time, in 2019, it felt like Tomcyzk was unfurling a never-ending scroll of ailments.
Tomcyzk realizes the Pirates were among the league leaders in games missed by injury. He wants to see change, and it starts with his staff.
“We were one of the teams that had a higher amount of IL days or games lost because of injuries or whatever metric you want to believe,” Tomcyzk said. “I take that personally. That’s something that we peeled back the layers on as a team. We’ve tried to identify the reasons why.”
Gregory Polanco, who the team believes is on track for participation when he arrives in Bradenton, only played 42 games in 2019 due to a lingering shoulder injury. Starling Marte and Erik Gonzalez hurt each other with a collision. Trevor Williams, Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer, Keone Kela, Kyle Crick, Nick Burdi and a host of other pitchers and position players also missed time with injuries.
Some of the injuries were accidents, like Gonzalez and Marte running into each other. But a few of the others were concerning to Tomcyzk. He doesn’t want to make excuses.
“I don’t believe that it was bad luck,” Tomcyzk said. “Our group tried to identify the reasons why. There isn’t one specific variable or one reason. There are things that we identified. There are reasons that we feel that we can emphasize this year.”
Tomcyzk and his staff traveled all over to attend workouts with various Pirates during the offseason. The goal of those visits was to gain more intel on how the athletes work when they’re away from the major league staff. The “body team,” as it’s called, wanted to have more dialogue with trainers and therapists the players work with in the offseason.
“We wanted to get more time with the guys. It helps us understand how their bodies move even better than before,” Tomcyzk said. “We are learning more about what their bodies can handle. We’re also collaborating with their private coaches. We’ve always done that, but technology allows us a deeper dive.”
A constant theme of this year’s camp so far has been about burying 2019 and moving forward. Any success the Pirates have will start with health. Obviously, Tomcyzk and his staff will play a vital role.
“We want to create an open dialogue with everybody. As a body team, we have an amazing opportunity to help these guys stay on the field and play the game of baseball that they love,” Tomcyzk said. “Every bit of information we gather is for that goal. The feedback to the player is the most important thing. We want to help them reach the optimal level of performance each day.”
In addition to that offseason reflection, Tomcyzk shared a few updates on players who had surgeries in the offseason:
— Geoff Hartlieb had right foot surgery in October, and the team expects him to have no restrictions in throwing. He’s a little behind on his explosiveness and cardio, but he’s supposed to catch up quickly.
— Kyle Crick has no restrictions in throwing after a season-ending tendon injury.
— Edgar Santana and Chad Kuhl reported to camp healthy.