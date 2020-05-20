Derek Shelton joked that proposed MLB safety guidelines will force him to buy bench coach Don Kelly a pair of Air Pods to communicate and that they will have to eliminate pickoff plays.
But in a guest appearance on The Cook and Joe Show on Wednesday afternoon on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Pirates manager called MLB’s 67-page proposal to the MLB Players Association for safely returning to play amid the coronavirus global pandemic “a first draft” that is “challenging” — and he hopes will be improved.
Among the restrictions are taking showers at the ballpark, indoor batting practice and safe spacing in dugouts and on the bases.
“I think it does affect guys a little bit,” Shelton said. “That’s an original draft, or the first draft. I think we’re going to be able to make suggestions off it. I think we’ll come to something that’s closer to normal or working. The hitting in cages, if you have two guys working in there at one time I don’t see how that would cause much of an issue.”
Shelton said he’s focused on maintaining optimism and positivity that baseball will return for a second spring training next month and start playing games in July, as proposed.
“The fact that we’re starting to talk about actual baseball stuff is the exciting thing,” Shelton said. “Once we get this proposal in people’s hands and people are able to talk about it back and forth, we’ll probably come to something that’s more workable for everyone.”
But Shelton scoffed at the idea of players and coaches not being able to shower after a game, cracking a joke that it’s especially important before games that are followed by road trips.
“I think the shower thing is something we’re definitely going to have to work through,” Shelton said, “because if we get on a flight to Chicago after a game, I’m hoping guys will shower.”
Shelton is more concerned with competitive-advantage situations, saying that the proposal suggesting that fielders retreat several steps from baserunners instead of holding them on the bag will be a strategic challenge.
“That one, I think, stands out,” Shelton said. “I joked to Donnie the other day, ‘We’re going to eliminate all pickoff moves.’ That’s going to be something that’s difficult for players, not walking up on the guy at second base or first base, however they’re used to doing that. That’s one of the adjustments and challenges.”
One of the challenges will be to teach the new rules to players once they are put into place, Shelton said, an addition to the training that will go on to get ready for a shortened season.
“If I made it sound easy, I was not portraying it that way,” Shelton said. “I think it’s going to be challenging. I definitely think it’s going to be difficult. For us to get back to the game, we’re going to have to make sacrifices. At the beginning of it, it’s going to be extremely difficult — not high-fiving a guy after a home run and your communication with people or just your social interaction with people and how you meet with them and how you’re able to relay a message.
“It’s definitely going to be challenging. We have to make sure that, at the end of it, the good of the game is the most important thing. We’re going to have to adapt and adjust. It’s going to be an adjustment. It’s going to be a challenge. Playing baseball is more important than all of that stuff.”