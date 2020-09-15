For the Pittsburgh Pirates, having the organization’s top two pitchers going through rehabilitation together could have been viewed as a disaster, as both were unavailable to pitch for the major-league team.
Instead, having Mitch Keller working alongside Jameson Taillon every day was nothing short of a revelation. The Pirates have raved about how Taillon was the best thing for Keller, who spent his six-week stint on the injured list watching, listening to and learning from the veteran on how to prepare to pitch like a professional.
“And it really rubbed off on me,” Keller said. “Just rehabbing alongside Jamo every single day, I learned a lot about the life of a big leaguer, really anything about baseball. It’s awesome to be around him and to throw with him and play catch with him every day, talk about the game, literally everything. It’s just really awesome to have him there with me, and I can’t wait ‘til he’s healthy and we get to do this together. I think it’s just going to make both of us better.”
The Pirates are banking on as much, as they envision Keller and Taillon anchoring their starting rotation next season. Both were high draft picks who have the ability to mix high-velocity fastballs with nasty breaking pitches, but neither has lived up to their potential.
Taillon, the No. 2 overall pick in 2010, has been sidetracked by injuries and illness. He overcame Tommy John surgery and testicular cancer to go 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in 82 starts over four seasons, only to require a second Tommy John surgery in August 2019.
Keller, a second-round pick in 2014, was rocked in his major-league debut last year and went 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA in 11 starts last season. The 24-year-old right-hander strained his left oblique in his second start this season, so this was his first stint on the IL in the majors.
“Mitch is really special, and he just needs some experience and big-league innings,” Taillon said. “He’s learning a lot. He’s been fun to work with for this last month.”
Keller returned to pitch Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three runs on two hits, with four walks and four strikeouts. He gave up a home run to Joey Votto in the third but struck out the other three batters he faced in his final inning. Most important, Keller’s velocity has returned, as he sat in the mid-90s and touched 97 on his final fastball.
“The main thing is finishing really strong and healthy and making sure I’m in a good spot,” Keller said. “I want these last few starts to be really good. I felt really good out there, and the stuff felt really good. Just keep rolling with that.”
The Pirates (14-32) are more concerned with both Keller and Taillon being healthy for next season, when both should be atop the starting rotation. Their pure talent is undeniable, as is their respect for one another. Taillon is as much in awe of Keller’s raw ability as Keller is of Taillon’s pitching and professionalism.
“If I can be a No. 2 behind Mitch Keller, that’s really good for our organization and our team,” Taillon said. “I would happily pencil in behind him.”
That took Keller aback. He has a 2-6 record with a 6.75 ERA in 14 career starts. He started the season as the Pirates’ top prospect but has yet to prove himself as a bonafide major-league starter let alone a staff ace.
“I’d be happy,” Keller said, “if I was No. 2 behind him.”
The Pirates have heard such talk before from promising pitching tandems, be it A.J. Burnett and Gerrit Cole or Cole and Taillon. They desperately need both Taillon and Keller to fulfill their potential.
“I feel like they need me,” Taillon said. “I need to come back and do well, and I know I can. I still feel like I’ve got some responsibility to win in Pittsburgh. I feel like I need to come back and prove that my potential and my upside and all that, I don’t want that to be a thing anymore. I want to put it right onto the field, and I want to put results on the field.”
The Pirates have raved about how Taillon has attacked rehab with a passion. He’s scheduled to throw two innings on Tuesday followed by a three-inning outing before gradually ramping down for the offseason. Taillon has made mechanical adjustments to shorten his arm motion and lessen the stress on his elbow, and is counting on it to pay off.
“I know that when I’m healthy and when I’m right, I know I’m pretty dang good at throwing a baseball,” Taillon said. “I’m feeling great right now, and I’m getting great feedback from my (live batting practices) and stuff. … I want to be considered among the elite and among the best pitchers in the league. But I know that if I’m right, I can do some things that a lot of guys can’t do in the league. I just really need to stay healthy.”
Taillon’s attitude has Pirates manager Derek Shelton smiling. Taillon pitched against the Minnesota Twins in 2018, when Shelton was their bench coach, so Shelton calls the 6-foot-5 right-hander “vital to us” and views every live batting practice he throws a step closer to returning to the pitching mound at PNC Park and “extremely encouraging.”
“I’m excited to have him around the team,” Shelton said, “because he’s good for us, because he’s one of our leaders and he brings a presence.”
One that proved to be a present for Keller.