When Bill Mazeroski smashed a walk-off home run over Forbes Field’s left field wall, he not only secured the 1960 World Series crown for the Pirates but claimed a top spot in Pittsburgh sports history.
His hit and jubilant celebration as he rounded the bases still stand as one of the most-iconic moments in a city rich with such moments.
On Jan. 1, highest bidders will walk away with pieces of Mazeroski’s personal history.
Memorabilia from the collection amassed by the baseball Hall of Famer will be sold by Mark L. Ferry Auctioneers of Unity.
Included in the sale will be a ball signed by Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, hundreds of signed photos and baseballs, bats, Mazeroski’s game-worn uniforms and baseball gloves, trading cards, sports trophies and watches the legend received as gifts. The auction will start at 10 a.m. at Hamilton Auto Sales, 12671 Route 30, North Huntingdon.
Mazeroski, 83, a former Hempfield resident, was a second baseman for the Pirates from 1956-72. Known for his excellent fielding ability and a knack of turning double plays, he was voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.
But it was that at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series on Oct. 13 for which Mazeroski will be forever remembered.
The Pirates and New York Yankees were tied 9-9. Mazeroski led off the inning. The first pitch from Yankee pitcher Ralph Terry was high for ball one. The second pitch was right down the middle. Maz connected, launching a shot that left no doubt.
His home run is legendary, as are the photos of Maz waving his batter’s helmet as he rounded second base, the crowd of fans that met him along the third base line and him pushing through the humanity to touch home plate.
Among the many items on the auction block is a rare film of the 1960 World Series produced by Borden Productions, still in its original film canister with original postage. Ferry said he believes it is a film of Game 7 and is one of only a few copies ever produced. One copy was found decades after the game, in the wine cellar of Bing Crosby, who was part-owner of the Pirates in 1960. Ferry said he believes the film would be run on a 16mm movie projector.
One World Series-related item not for sale is the bat Mazeroski used to hit the home run, Ferry said. Maz is seen kissing a bat in the clubhouse after the victory.
The Mazeroski family contacted Ferry about three months ago to sell the memorabilia, he said. Mazeroski and his wife, Milene, whose scrapbooks also will be sold, relocated to be near family in the Philadelphia area.