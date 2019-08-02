Jameson Taillon needs surgery to repair a tendon in his pitching arm, ending any hopes that he could throw again this season.
Taillon needs surgery to fix an injured flexor tendon, said trainer Todd Tomczyk, not the ulnar collateral ligament that was repaired in 2014 during Tommy John surgery.
The right-hander has been on the injured list since May 2 as he and the team took a cautious approach, hoping to avoid another surgery.
“We all, including all the experts that (Taillon) did see, felt that we could salvage some of the season — that he could return this year,” Tomczak said before Friday night’s game against the Mets at PNC Park. “You always want to avoid surgery at every cost if you’re a professional athlete because there are no guarantees.”
But when Taillon met with Dr. David Altcheck, surgery was recommended, Tomczyk said.
The 27-year-old went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 37 1/3 innings this season.
Tomczyk stressed that the flexor-tendon diagnosis is a pre-operative diagnosis. With most surgeries, it’s possible other damage could be found during the procedure.
“That’s always the surgeon’s discretion once they get in the operation, they may see something,” Tomczyk said. “They will examine and identify all of the other structures in the area that’s being addressed.”
Tomczyk said recovery time from flexor-tendon surgery varies depending on the player. The surgery hasn’t been scheduled, he said.
“I know that Jameson is encouraged,” Tomczyk said. “I know that Jameson is looking forward to dominating this rehab like he has all of his other challenges throughout his career.”