Jacob Stallings and Bryan Reynolds may have been two of the luckier hitters on the Pirates during baseball’s shutdown.
Stallings, the Pirates’ starting catcher, said Sunday that he and Reynolds were able to get some simulated games in while staying in Nashville alongside multiple major league players. Stallings named Mets pitcher Steven Matz and Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn, among others.
That’s more than many of the Pirates’ hitters were able to do consistently from late March to early July.
First baseman Josh Bell, for instance, said he worked out by strapping on a weighted vest and running the stairs in his apartment complex. If his girlfriend was free, he’d get some throws in with her outside.
Shortstop Kevin Newman was able to take batting practice and get some throwing in, but he didn’t mention any live game-type action. Basically, what hitters were able to accomplish over the break was a mixed bag. It’s why Pirates manager Derek Shelton said even before summer camp began that he was waiting to see where his position players were at, health and body-wise, before making too many judgements on positions or lineups.
Plus, Shelton says, the position players may not be asked to give full effort until the season begins, as the team knows that any injury in camp is harmful and likely unnecessary.
“You’re going to see pitchers be ahead because of the fact that we’re only going to get, if you play three exhibition games and then you’re going to have the simulated games ... the concern of soft-tissue injuries,” Shelton said. “I would say when we start playing simulated games, we’re not asking guys to go out of the box at 100% right away. The last thing we need is on July 15 — and I’m just using that date arbitrarily — a guy blowing a quad. We would probably be a bit more thoughtful with that early on.
“I think you’re going to see a couple things. I think you’re going to see the pitchers be ahead. And, early on, there could be some situations fundamentally where there’s breakdowns just because of the fact that you haven’t had a ton of time to work on things.”
Plus, pitchers were mostly able to do more over the past few months. That makes sense, given that it takes less contributing factors to throw a bullpen than it does to simulate a major-league at-bat.
Pirates pitchers were seemingly in good spots, having their work closely monitored by pitching coach Oscar Marin as they tinkered and worked on mechanics. Righty Joe Musgrove, who will likely be a strong contender for the opening day starting spot, said he even developed a front-door, two-seam fastball during the time off. Additionally, he said he feels better throwing five innings now than he did when spring training was shut down in March.
Right-hander Trevor Williams was staying in Phoenix, as was Marin. That not only allowed for some hands-on instruction for Williams, which he feels helped him make some strides in his pitching, but it also helped set the framework for a better working relationship between the two.
“That helped me tremendously because we were at a place in spring training before this happened where we were starting to get to know each other and starting to see how each other worked,” Williams said. “So personally I feel like I made a leap getting to work with Oscar every day. We really hammered in certain things that we were working on at the end of spring training. And we were able to do that in a controlled setting where Oscar could see me every day working on it.”
The result of all of this could be, like Shelton said, a slower start for hitters than pitchers.
Stalling, however, points out that the progress from spring training wasn’t completely lost for hitters.
“I actually think guys are well ahead of where they would be for a normal spring training, just from what I’ve seen,” Stallings said. “I don’t obviously know what every guy was doing during the quarantine time but I’ve seen some good swings and some good barrels, a lot more than I am accustomed to seeing in spring in February.
“I would definitely say the arms are ahead of the bats at this point but I would say the bats aren’t behind as they normally would be. I’ve seen some guys who’ve hit the ball really hard, so that’s been good to see.”
Whatever the case may be, the positive is that the Pirates are back in a professional setting now. Before the season begins, the hitters will get ample time to take live at-bats. There are some limitations still, given the time constraints on summer camp put in place to ensure social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But two and a half weeks is what’s left, nonetheless. For the Pirates, and every other MLB team, that will have to be enough to shake out any cobwebs that may remain from the long layoff.