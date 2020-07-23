The Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday finalized their 30-man Opening Day roster, adding three non-roster invitees and three players who were cut from spring training in March.
Pitchers Derek Holland and Nik Turley and infielder Phillip Evans were added to their major-league roster. Pitcher JT Brubaker, infielder Cole Tucker and outfielder Jason Martin, who were sent to Triple-A Indianapolis in March, were recalled from satellite camp in Altoona.
“We want to give ourselves a chance to learn as much as we can about as many pitchers as possible,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said.
Shelton elected to keep 16 pitchers and 14 position players for the first two weeks of the season, before rosters are reduced to 28. That should strengthen a bullpen missing closer Keone Kela, who joined right fielder Gregory Polanco on the IL afer testing positive for covid-19.
The Pirates also placed two players on the injured list: Infielder JT Riddle (right abdomen strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20; and catcher Luke Maile was placed on the 60-day injured list after underoing surgery on his right index finger.
Catcher Andrew Susac was added to the taxi squad for the opening weekend, a three-game series at St. Louis that will mark the managerial debut of Derek Shelton. The Pirates can carry as many as three players on the taxi squad but elected not to do so because of expanded rosters.
The main surprise among the cuts was Martin making the team over veteran Socrates Brito, considering that Martin wasn’t invited to training camp at PNC Park before being called up for Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians.
Cherington said the Pirates like Martin’s defense and speed off the bench.
“I think Shelty felt like right now that Jason’s skill set was a little better fit on the team in terms of how he envisions using guys and opportunities to get speed into the game later,” Cherington said. “It kind of came to that. I’m glad Socrates is with us. He’ll get a chance to continue to stay sharp in Altoona. Certainly confident that he can come up and help us at some point if there’s an opportunity.”
Cherington said two players who missed all of camp after testing positive for covid-19 – reliever Blake Cederlind and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes – have been cleared and were sent to the satellite camp in Altoona.
“We’re going to continue to focus on trying to put the best team we can out there while giving players a chance to be in the best position to perform but also get the experience they need to improve,” Cherington said. “That will always be a balance, but we have no fears certainly of calling up a young player and relying on him.”
The Pirates’ 30-man Opening Day roster, by position:
Pitchers: Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, Nick Burdi, Kyle Crick, Robbie Erlin, Michael Feliz, Derek Holland, Clay Holmes, Mitch Keller, Chad Kuhl, Joe Musgrove, Dovydas Neverauskas, Richard Rodriguez, Chris Stratton, Nik Turley, Trevor Williams.
Catchers: John Ryan Murphy, Jacob Stallings.
Infielders: Josh Bell, Phillip Evans, Adam Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Colin Moran, Kevin Newman, Jose Osuna, Cole Tucker.
Outfielders: Jarrod Dyson, Guillermo Heredia, Jason Martin, Bryan Reynolds.