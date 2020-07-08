Despite the best efforts of Major League Baseball to sidetrack the season before it even gets started, I have faith that they will figure things out and we will have a season. I just can’t believe that even MLB could be incompetent enough to wipe out a season because they can’t figure out a few simple things.
That’s why it is time to turn our attention to the actual baseball, the games and the teams that will compete. The Pirates now have a schedule. We know the teams they will play and how often they will play. We know they likely won’t have fans for much of the season and that they won’t travel any farther than Kansas City.
What we don’t know, however, is just how good the Pirates can be. I keep hearing about how short sample sizes will keep the Pirates in contention, and I agree that could be the case. A team that isn’t built for 162 games might be able to survive for 60 and give itself a chance to make the playoffs.
The problem with making predictions about the Pirates is that they have so many questions that it is hard to gauge where they will fit. They could have a season where a lot goes right, players stay healthy and they get hot at the right time because they do have a lot of streaky players.
I’ve already written that the pitching is a real unknown. It seems like the Pirates have very few options as legitimate Nos. 1 and 2 starters and a whole lot of pitchers who are likely solid-middle to back-end-of-the-rotation pitchers.
The lineup has a chance, but it is really contingent on Gregory Polanco having a productive season. If he does, it changes the team’s offense completely because, at his best, he is one of the few Pirates players with legitimate power and the ability to drive in runs.
The question about Polanco is his health. Is he at or close to his best? Will his shoulder hold up? It has been reported that he is in the best shape of his life and has been working out at a high level. I don’t put a lot of stock in those kinds of stories, which are written nearly every spring. Sometimes it comes to fruition in terms of that player having a monster season, but more often than not, it is just preseason hype.
Polanco may or may not be in the best shape or his life, but he needs to be if he is going to help the Pirates contend. His ability to hit with power is something the Pirates lineup desperately needs. They have one legitimate power hitter in Josh Bell and a few other players who have some, but not special, power.
Bell is a big bat in the middle of the lineup and the Pirates need him to build on what he did last year. He has the ability to contend for a home run title and he can also get blistering hot, as we saw early last year.
Bryan Reynolds should be the Pirates’ best hitter and should hit .300-plus with some power and an ability to generate extra-base hits. Reynolds should bat third, and if he does with Bell and Polanco behind him, the Pirates will have a solid 3-4-5 and can build a lineup around them.
Kevin Newman hits for some average but he needs to be more patient, walk more and find ways to get on base ahead of the meat of the order. The Pirates have some options for the top of the lineup, but Newman makes the most sense in the No. 2 spot.
Derek Shelton seems to have committed to Colin Moran at third base and Jacob Stallings behind the plate. Moran is a little above-average hitter who also has some power. He can be a solid player in the bottom half of the lineup.
The Pirates also have Jose Osuna to figure into the equation, and Shelton said he will be one of the players that is considered for the designated hitter spot. I don’t really care where Osuna plays, but he is definitely one of the Pirates’ best nine hitters so he, too, should be in the lineup most days.
Again, this isn’t a loaded lineup and the Pirates will not score a lot of runs consistently. The Pirates do have the ability to sport a solid lineup that really takes advantage of situations. They have enough speed on the base paths to maybe manufacture some runs and just enough power to have big innings from time to time.
This team isn’t expected to make a lot of noise, but I think it is better than advertised. The pitching needs to come together, but if it does, I like the team’s chances because the lineup has the makings of something that can be very productive.