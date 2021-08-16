LOS ANGELES — One question involving the Pirates’ outfield situation was answered Monday, as the Pirates returned Ka’ai Tom from his rehab assignment with Class AAA Indianapolis and promptly designated him for assignment.
Tom, a Rule 5 pick the Pirates claimed off waivers from Oakland back in April, had been on the 10-day injured list since July 3 (retroactive to July 2) with a lower-back strain.
In 48 MLB games this season — nine with the Athletics and 39 with the Pirates — Tom is slashing .139/.278/.231 with a .510 OPS. In 20 games (13 starts) from June 1 to July 1, Tom hit just .091 and struck out 17 times in 51 plate appearances.
It was unclear what the Pirates would do with Tom when he returned.
On one hand, they gave Tom a bunch of playing time early in his Pittsburgh tenure and seemed determined to allow him to shed his Rule 5 status with the big club. But Tom was injured — and incurred a setback — before that could happen.
(Players must be on an active roster for 90 days to leave behind the restrictions that come along with being a Rule 5 pick.)
Now, the Pirates have a little more complicated process ahead of them, as Tom will first have to go through waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to his original club for $50,000. He can be outrighted to the minors only if that team does not want to acquire him.
Since Oakland did not have Tom on its active roster for 90 days, the Pirates will actually have to offer Tom back to the Indians, if he clears waivers.
It’s very possible none of that will matter given Tom’s lack of production at the major league level and the fact that he’s coming off an injury. But the Pirates making the decision on Tom does allow them to go in other directions.
Like Bryan Reynolds and Ben Gamel playing every day, which they should. Gregory Polanco has occupied that third spot, although the Pirates could rotate it between Polanco and Anthony Alford, or maybe try out Cole Tucker, John Nogowski or even Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.
Either way, the Pirates made a smart decision by at least trying to return Tom to the minor leagues, where he can play every day and possibly produce more than he did in Pittsburgh.