By this time of year, Pirates fans expected to have at least a small idea of how first-year manager Derek Shelton ran things.
With no games, though, that hasn’t been possible.
Luckily, for those interested, Shelton discussed some of his own personal thoughts on baseball strategy in a radio appearance Wednesday with Post-Gazette columnists Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on their 93.7 The Fan radio show, giving a small preview of what fans might expect when certain situations arise once play resumes.
Pitching staff math
Shelton talked a lot about dealing with his pitchers. More specifically, he was asked about how much he will rely on statistics such as a starter’s aptitude the third time through an opposing lineup versus how the pitcher actually looks that day.
Understandably, Shelton implied that decisions like that will be made on a case-by-case basis.
“I think there’s a couple components that come into that,” Shelton said. “No. 1, what he’s previously done. Is he on five days rest? Is he on four days rest? What’s his next start look like? Who’s the next opponent?
“The other thing that could come into play is where he’s hitting in that inning, especially with the new three-batter rule. We may put a guy in a situation where he throws maybe to two hitters that third time through or goes through a certain part of the order the third time through, because we’re trying to get a better matchup for our relievers. We’re trying to get maybe just two outs out of our relievers or two hitters out of our relievers. So I think we’ll play on both sides of that.”
Shelton tied his discussion on starting pitching into a larger point from earlier in the interview on load management. He’s a firm believer in keeping tabs on players’ output in relation to how many games they’ve played recently or in an entire season.
He used a hypothetical, saying that if a guy plays better with just 145 games than he would playing 160 games, then it’s in everybody’s best interest to make sure that player gets his needed rest.
That does not, however, rule out spot duties such as pinch hitting.
Bullpen roles vs. high-leverage innings
Baseball has seen a big shift in recent years surrounding the use of a team’s best reliever. Guys such as Andrew Miller with the 2016 Cleveland Indians, who have traditionally been strictly closers in the past, have become bounce-around guys, pitching in whatever is deemed to be the most important inning rather than just the final one.
Shelton understands that idea, but he isn’t planning to accept it full-stop. Right-hander Keone Kela, the most proven member of the Pirates’ bullpen, will be the closer. Shelton has that part set. The rest is more up in the air.
“I do believe that the closer is someone that you define their role, and I think you build the rest of your bullpen from that role,” Shelton said. “... I think we have to identify certain other guys in our bullpen that will be used in different leverage situations. The highest-leverage situation may be at the end of the sixth, beginning of the seventh, and you may use someone who’s traditionally used in the eighth inning for that, but if we feel that that’s the biggest outs, we may use that person then.”
To bunt or not to bunt
Very few moments in a game separate baseball fans as much as when a team has a runner on first and/or second base with less than two outs.
Some clamor for the next batter to bunt and move the runners up; some say the batter should swing away and not give away a free out.
Shelton, who has spent his MLB coaching career entirely in the American League, errs on the side of letting the hitter take his cuts.
“Generally, I would say I would fall on the area of not [bunting], because it is giving away outs,” Shelton said. “Now, the fact that we play in the National League, it changes the whole scope of the bunt. When people look at the wide scope of that at times, you have to really realize where the pitcher is. Sometimes people want you to bunt, and their argument is you should bunt for the next guy, but then the pitcher is a hitter or two away, and it kind of nullifies the bunt, because we’re going to get an intentional walk. Especially if it’s the starting pitcher, if you’re going to let him hit in that situation, you’re putting yourself in a situation where you may be giving up an out to run yourself into the pitcher hitting.”
Shelton did concede that his answer to that question may change later in games, when pinch hitters are more frequent and runs are at more of a premium.