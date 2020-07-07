When Chris Archer had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last month, it threw a sizable wrench in the Pirates’ plans for their 2020 starting rotation.
With that, plenty of focus during the beginning of summer camp has been paid to who will be the fifth starter, assuming Joe Musgrove, Mitch Keller, Derek Holland and Trevor Williams fill the other four spots.
The most likely candidates seem to be left-hander Steven Brault and righty Chad Kuhl, since both have a good deal of major-league starting experience in their past.
Manager Derek Shelton, however, has seemed to insinuate that the Pirates may go with a non-traditional strategy with that fifth slot in the rotation, whether that means deploying a bullpen arm to start the game in an “opener” role or piggybacking multiple starters in one game, with both throwing fewer innings than a usual start.
If the latter situation is the case, and Brault and Kuhl are chosen to piggyback with each other, Brault, at least, is OK with that. After all, he’s started and thrown out of the bullpen before, so he’s used to different situations.
“The piggyback thing is just a little bit weird, but we’ve all done it,” Brault said Tuesday. “In the minor leagues, it’s not that uncommon. If that’s what we end up doing, it’s not going to be too weird. It’s just more of a cemented thing of when you’re going to come into the game. Usually, when you piggyback, you’re not going to come in in the middle of an inning. If the first pitcher needs to come out, then there would be a reliever that finishes that inning and then the second guy would come in after that. It’s not too different. You just might come into a game that’s in the fifth inning and you might be down one or up two, whatever it is, so that can be a different situation.
“But I’ve done the bullpen thing. I’ve done the starting thing. So I might as well try doing something that’s in the middle.”
Perhaps piggybacking would be a preferable option for Brault, given that it may mean a slightly reduced workload. Brault is, after all, recently returned from a shoulder strain that would have kept him off the opening day roster had the season started on time.
The COVID-19 delay afforded him some time to get back to full health for the start of this season, but he still says he has only thrown two innings of live batting practice so far.
Brault said he is scheduled to throw three innings Wednesday and doesn’t feel he’ll be too far behind the other starters once the season begins. How the next three weeks go may well decide which role Brault fills to start the season that’s set to begin July 24 in St. Louis.
“Coming back from the injury, we’ve had just a few discussions, not totally set in stone yet,” Brault said. “Just like spring training where you never know what’s going to happen before the season actually starts. ... It’s just playing it by ear, and as we get closer, it’ll get more concrete with everything that is going to be happening.”
It should also be noted that Kuhl’s status is a factor too.
He missed all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, but accounts on his pitches have been strong, whether they be from Brault or catcher Jacob Stallings.
If Kuhl looks sharp, or if Brault comes out throwing well, piggybacking may not make sense, as it could actually lower the ceiling for what the two pitchers could do with a full workload.
That is to say that nothing is set in stone quite yet.
The 60-game season does mean the Pirates have less time to tinker with their possibilities, but another feature of this unusual season — the 30-man roster to start the year — will help define that period of tinkering.
“It will be interesting because, like I said, I’m actually not sure if [piggybacking is] what we’re going to do,” Brault said. “If we do, part of that is because we’re starting at 30 people, so you have the extended bullpen and also nobody is built up quite as much as you would be if you were pitching a whole season. I would assume that even if we do that in the beginning, it’s probably not going to last very long just because as the roster goes down, you can’t have guys who only pitch every five days just sitting around waiting. We have enough of those as it is. I don’t know how any of it is going to work, but Shelty isn’t an idiot, so I’m sure he’ll figure it out.”