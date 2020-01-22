ALTOONA — Bryan Reynolds didn’t spend the winter overhauling his swing.
He made no major changes to his diet or training, either.
Turns out the offseason was a wonderfully boring one for the Pirates’ wunderkind, who will turn 25 next week, the exact opposite of what has transpired in Pittsburgh.
But while the Pirates cleaned house, Reynolds and his wife, Blair, bought their first, just south of Nashville. Oh, except for one thing.
“We actually bought it last year during the All-Star break and have been getting it set up,” Reynolds said Wednesday following a Pirates CARE-a-van event at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Altoona. “That’s about done. We’ve just been chilling more than anything.”
Chilling is a proper way to describe Reynolds these days, and that has nothing to do with the temperature outside. A year after his breakout rookie season, much will be expected of Reynolds, who could potentially anchor the Pirates’ outfield if Starling Marte is traded.
No matter. Reynolds isn’t stressing over it.
“I always want to improve on every aspect,” Reynolds said of his goals for 2020. “Defensively, I think there’s room for me to improve with my jumps and stuff. That will come with reps. Hitting, just try to be consistent, get the barrel on the ball.”
Is Reynolds thinking about playing more center field with Marte potentially being traded?
“I don’t know,” Reynolds said. “I’ll play left. I’ll play center. I’ll play right. I’m comfortable in each one, so we’ll see.”
Reynolds slashed .314/.377/.503 last season, his average ranking seventh in the National League and second among rookies. He and Kevin Newman became the first set of rookies to both hit .300 or better since 1975.
The Vanderbilt product also set the Pirates’ rookie record with 37 doubles, enjoyed a 17-game hitting streak and hit .334 against right-handed pitching, the second-best such mark in the National League behind Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich.
“It was nuts,” said Reynolds, who finished with 16 home runs, 68 RBIs and was worth 3.9 WAR in 134 games. “I came up expecting to be up there for 10 days. Ended up staying. It was a roller coaster. It was fun. It was everything I dreamed of doing.”
The up-for-10-days line speaks to Reynolds’ ho-hum personality, his humbleness. It’s actually kind of humorous, too.
It was more than a month after Reynolds’ MLB debut (April 20, 2019) that Bryan and Blair finally felt comfortable moving out of their hotel room and getting a place in Pittsburgh. Not until the end of the season did they fully vacate their apartment in Indianapolis.
“I figured we’d need it,” Reynolds said. “I needed somewhere to live.”
That place became Pittsburgh with how seamlessly Reynolds transitioned to the major leagues, hitting safely in his first 11 games and turning in the most consistent offensive season of any Pirates player.
Reynolds has chatted with general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton some, and “they seem like good people,” the outfielder said, later adding, “I’ve heard nothing but good things.”
This offseason has been the same old stuff as far as training, with Bryan joking that Blair has done most of the heavy lifting with their new place.
Reynolds will turn his attention to Year 2 here in a couple weeks, but don’t look for him to change; he’ll remain quiet and humble and prefer to let his play do most of the talking.
“You can see the numbers that he put up,” bench coach Don Kelly said. “The way that he goes about his business has always stuck out to me, how he’s competed, the bat control. He’s a special player.
“I know he has kind of a quiet demeanor, but there’s a special kind of intensity to the way he competes out on the field.”