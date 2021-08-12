Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has bounced over Low-A Bradenton and is headed straight to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers to start his professional career.
The Pittsburgh Pirates assigned the 6-foot-2, 210-pound catcher, who signed for a $6.5 million bonus, to Greensboro on Thursday afternoon after he went 3 for 7 (.429) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in two games for the Florida Complex League Pirates Black team.
Davis, 21, is ranked the No. 2 prospect in their farm system and No. 46 in the minor leagues by Baseball America. Greensboro only has one other catcher listed on its roster, 23-year-old Eli Wilson, a 16th-round draft pick out of Minnesota in 2019.