By this past weekend, it had been two months that the Pittsburgh Pirates’ new management team had engaged in talks with other teams in regards to their starting center fielder.
So it was safe to say Monday’s announcement of the trade of Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t catch new manager Derek Shelton all that much by surprise.
“The one great thing about working with (new general manager Ben Cherington) is he communicates extremely well,” Shelton said Friday during PiratesFest. “We have conversations. When I came into this job, it was eyes wide open. ‘We’re going to have change at times and there’s going to be things that happen.’
“As long as we’re aware of it and we continue to communicate on it, I think that’s just how we’re going to operate.”
Two weeks before pitchers and catchers report to Bradenton for his first spring training as an MLB manager, Shelton has to adapt on the fly. Whether he’d braced for it or not, Shelton somehow has to navigate compensating for the loss of his No. 3 hitter on a team that already was offensively challenged.
Among the 30 MLB teams, the Pirates in 2019 finished 21st in runs, something Marte led them in.
The 2019 Pirates were 27th in home runs; Marte had their second-most. They were 22nd in slugging percentage, and only one Pirates player (Josh Bell) had a better slugging percentage than him last season.
Cherington indicated Monday he was going to shop outside the organization for Marte’s replacement. But even if that’s true, Shelton said three days prior he operates by making plans for deploying whoever is on his team’s 40-man roster at a given moment.
So, barring a trade or the signing of, say, Billy Hamilton or Kevin Pillar, where could Shelton turn to fill the gaping holes in center field and in the middle of the Pirates’ lineup?
The simplest answer is a combination of Bryan Reynolds and Guillermo Heredia. The former finished fourth in 2019 National League rookie of the year balloting; the latter was the Pirates’ marquee free-agent signing this offseason — albeit at a modest $1 million on a one-year deal.
Heredia has 177 games of major-league experience in center field in addition to almost that many games played in left and right combined.
He arrived with a reputation as a standout defender.
“I love playing the outfield and I love covering ground out there,” Heredia said through an interpreter Saturday. “But I think what has given me the most success is the positive mindset… and the consistency with my preparation and the way I go about the game.”
Few doubt Heredia could adequately fill in as a starting outfielder defensively.
It’s his offense that probably compelled Cherington to indicate a preference to keep Heredia in a role as the fourth outfielder. Heredia has a .659 career OPS and .240 batting average with just 64 extra-base hits in 1,101 plate appearances.
Still, he hit .281/.339/.456 against lefthanders last season, suggesting Heredia could often be in the lineup against lefties.
Reynolds’ spot in the lineup is safe — it’s just a matter of what outfield position he plays. In his first MLB action last year, Reynolds played 79 games in left, 31 in right and 25 in center. Throughout his minor-league career, Reynolds played 150 games in center and 106 at the corner spots.
“I’m just as comfortable in center, maybe even a little more,” said Reynolds, who had been pegged to start in left before the Marte trade. “I just feel like it’s a truer read out there. I played there growing up. I played there in college and in the minors and some last year. Really anywhere out there I’m perfectly comfortable. Just preparing for all three, really.”
No matter what route the Pirates take, they’ll get the outfield covered, and it’s even possible that it’s to an above-average level — defensively. Offensively, though, might be a different story.
Perhaps Gregory Polanco can be at full health and have a career year? Maybe Kevin Newman or Colin Moran blossom, or Josh Bell replicates his 2019 first half over an entire season.
Even if Cherington acquires another outfielder, it’s unlikely it will be a player with an impact bat.
So if the Pirates hope to improve last season’s mediocre offense, it will have to be without an equivalent replacement for a player who in 2019 provided 271 total bases and an .845 OPS.