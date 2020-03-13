The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their plans for refunding ticket-holders of six spring training games that were canceled because of the coronoavirus pandemic. A policy regarding lost or postponed regular-season games, though, will have to wait.
“Club officials remain in active conversations with Major League Baseball on a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” read a statement from the Pirates released Friday afternoon. “As soon as those details become clear, the Pirates will proactively communicate all updated ticketing information for fans holding tickets to the impacted regular season games.”
MLB announced Thursday that the remainder of the spring-training schedule was being suspended and that the regular season’s start would be delayed by a minimum of two weeks. Like everything else in the sports world and beyond at this point, that timeframe is subject to change.
“In the wake of yesterday’s decision by Major League Baseball to suspend all Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season due to safety concerns around the Coronavirus, the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to work to minimize the impact on ticket holders,” the Pirates’ statement read.
Over the first 14 days following the previously-scheduled opening of the 2020 MLB season, the Pirates were scheduled to play 12 games, including six at home. The home opener was previously-scheduled for Thursday, April 2 against the Cincinnati Reds, the start of a three-game series that was to end the following Sunday.
The Chicago Cubs had been scheduled to play a four-game series at PNC Park April 6-9. In theory, April 9 is the earliest the MLB season would begin, but a variety of factors make that highly unlikely.
The Pirates are scheduled to have a nine-game, 10-day roadtrip after that.
Opening day tickets typically are sold as a epical case, so on whatever day the home schedule could start, contingencies might have to be made by the Pirates.
In addition to regular-season tickets, the Pirates addressed the remaining lost games at LECOM Park. The organization said it will directly contact all spring-training season ticket holders and group-ticket purchasers, and that single-game tickets purchased will be refunded to the purchaser’s credit card.
Spring tickets bought using cash purchased tickets will need to process their refund by mailing the original tickets, along with name, address and daytime telephone by May 1, 2020, to: LECOM Park Ticket Office, Attn: Spring Training, 1611 9th Street West, Bradenton, Fla 34205.
The Pirates say that tickets that were purchased from a secondary-market reseller cannot be refunded by the team. Fans holding tickets that have been purchased through the secondary market must consult that reseller for refund information. Also, complimentary tickets (designated as guest on the ticket) are not eligible for a refund.