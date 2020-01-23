The Pirates on Thursday announced their minor-league staff appointments, the most notable being manager Brian Esposito returning with Class AAA Indianapolis, Dave Turgeon as Class AA Altoona’s new manager and Joel Hanrahan becoming the pitching coach on Esposito’s staff.
In addition to Hanrahan, Esposito’s staff looks like this: hitting coach Jon Nunnally, who was also with the Curve last season; coach Argenis Diaz, athletic trainer Justin Ahrens; and strength and conditioning coach Alan Burr.
Turgeon’s staff will include David Newhan as hitting coach, Tom Filer as pitching coach, Gera Alvarez as a general assistant, Jorge Islas as athletic trainer and Joe Schlesinger as strength and conditioning coach.
In Class A Greensboro, it’ll be manager Kieran Mattison, hitting coach Jonny Tucker, pitching coach Stan Kyles, general assistant Salvador Paniagua, athletic trainer Matt McNamee and strength and conditioning coach Adam Marso.
In Class A Bradenton, the staff looks like this: manager Miguel Perez, hitting coach Chris Petersen, pitching coach Drew Benes, general assistant Kory DeHaan, athletic trainer Tyler Brooks and strength and conditioning coach Logan Byman.
This is Esposito’s third season as manager. The 40-year-old has a career mark of 372-336 (.525), though the Tribe finished just 66-74 in 2019. Nunnally, 48, joins Class AAA Indianapolis after spending 2019 as Class AA Altoona’s hitting coach.
Hanrahan has continued to rise through the Pirates coaching ranks. Over the past four years he’s gone from rookie ball to Class A, Class AA and now Class AAA.
Hanrahan’s pitching staff in Altoona last year led the Eastern League with six complete games, 18 shutouts and 116 double plays induced.
Diaz, 32, begins his coaching career with the Pirates after ending his playing career in 2017. A former player for the Pirates and in Indianapolis, Diaz made his major-league debut with Pittsburgh on April 21, 2010.
The 2020 season will mark Turgeon’s 21st as a coach and sixth as a minor-league manager. He spent the 2019 Arizona Fall League season as manager of the Peoria Javelinas and has been the Pirates’ coordinator of instruction from 2015-19.
“Everything that I’ve done to this point has prepared me to go up there and meet whatever challenges that I have there,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Managing has always been one of the most enjoyable things because I love going through life with a group of guys for six months, through the ups and downs and come together as a team. That is one of my favorite things about player development.”
Filer, 63, was Altoona’s pitching coach in 2010. Most recently he had worked as Pittsburgh’s assistant pitching coordinator from 2015-19.