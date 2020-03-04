Josh Bell, Cole Tucker, Bryan Reynolds and Adam Frazier homered, but Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers allowed 16 earned runs in 17 innings in losing two split-squad Grapefruit League games by 9-7 scores Wednesday.
The Atlanta Braves scored the final seven runs to beat the Pirates at Bradenton’s LECOM Park in a game that featured more of the Pirates regulars.
In Clearwater, Fla., the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pirates, scoring at least one run in five of the eight innings in which they batted.
Tucker, Bell and Reynolds each hit their first home run of the spring against the Braves. Jacob Stallings went 2 for 3.
Starter Trevor Williams allowed one run, two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings. Richard Rodriguez struck out two during a perfect fifth inning, but relievers Chris Stratton and Miguel Del Pozo each allowed three runs on three hits and a walk.
Frazier and Lolo Sanchez homered against the Phillies. It was Frazier’s first of spring training and Sanchez’s second in as many games.
Starter Hector Noesi was charged with four runs on five hits (including two home runs) and a walk in two innings. Pirates relievers Yacksel Rios and Luis Escobar also each allowed a two-run homer.
Kevin Kramer went 2 for 3 for the Pirates, who fell to 2-10-1 in Grapefruit League play.
Derek Holland, Chad Kuhl, Keone Kela, Kyle Crick, Nick Burdi and JT Brubaker are scheduled to pitch for the Pirates on Thursday in Port Charlotte, Fla., against the Tampa Bay Rays.