The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that pipe work will temporarily close a section of Route 2041 (Village Road) next week. Starting Oct. 7, Village Road will be closed near Boykiw Lane, near the village of Hyde.
Crews will be working to replace old metal pipe along the roadway. An official detour will be in place during this work. Drivers will be directed to use Route 2040, Route 2041 (Village Road), and Route 1001 (Washington Avenue). Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
PennDOT expects the closure to be in place through Friday, Oct. 11 but will open the road earlier if work progress allows. All work will be performed by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and all work is weather dependent.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
