The PIAA Board of Directors met via teleconference on Monday to discuss various items that would’ve been a part of its regularly scheduled meeting on March 18.
The closure of schools and Governor Tom Wolf’s directive to stay home forced the meeting to be held late and by teleconferencing.
As for any new decisions on the Winter Championships or the Spring sports season, the PIAA has remained in a holding pattern.
The board took no action regarding a restart of the championships or the start of the Spring season, which includes baseball, softball, track and field and tennis.
On Monday, Governor Wolf issued an announcement keeping all schools closed indefinitely.
That order basically tied the PIAA’s hands to do anything other than cancel the championships and Spring season, which they so far have said they do not want to do.
The PIAA says they will continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any final decisions regarding activities.
The board did postpone the Annual Spring District Meeting, as well as means to permit voting by schools on a Board-proposed Constitutional amendment. Votes must be sent to the Executive Director by May 1.
Also, each PIAA district must re-organize and elect committee members by July 1,
District 6 was to do this at their mandatory annual Principal and Athletic Director meeting on April 16 at the Blair County Convention Center.
With the Governor’s directive extending the stay at home order until April 30, the meeting was cancelled via email by District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall today.
The committee can still reorganize via teleconference or in person at some point before July 1.
District 9 was to hold their election Thursday. All interested parties in serving on the D-9 committee had to submit their paperwork by March 15.
District 9 chairman Aaron Straub said the regular meeting will go forward Thursday via teleconference where they will discuss whether to hold the election the same way or just postpone until the Governor’s directive ends.
The PIAA also discussed clarifying the waiver provision for post-season eligibility, as well as defeating a proposal to change the starting date of scrimmages in football and winter sports.
The board voted to add additional penalties to players and coaches ejected from a contest for unsportsmanlike behaviors and adopted a revised calendar for the PIAA Golf Championships in the fall.
The next PIAA board of directors meeting is scheduled for May 20.